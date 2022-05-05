Skip to main content
Professional Wrestler Summer Rae Is Bullish On Bitcoin
Podcast

Professional Wrestler Summer Rae Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Wrestler Summer Rae, joins the “Bitcoin Bottom Line” podcast to discuss taking a percentage of her salary in bitcoin and mining energy efficiency.

Wrestler Summer Rae, joins the “Bitcoin Bottom Line” podcast to discuss taking a percentage of her salary in bitcoin and mining energy efficiency.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Episode Here:

Don’t miss another live taping of “Bitcoin Bottom Line” from the Bitcoin22 Miami Conference! This time, co-hosts Steven McClurg and C.J. Wilson are joined by horse racer, Nascar driver, wrestler and Bitcoiner, Summer Rae. She also holds an executive position at Hedge, a wire transfer program to set up your accounts so you can get paid in bitcoin. Rae is one of the top women in the WWE at the moment. She took a five-year break due to an injury and just returned at the Royal Rumble, taking a percentage of her winnings in bitcoin through Hedge.

The group talked about possible Bitcoin characters Rae could embody while wrestling. Other topics of conversation included other athletes who are taking their salaries in bitcoin. On an environmental note, they discuss the hot topic of bitcoin mining and the way energy use aligns incentives to support local communities. In addition, they talk about bitcoin mining energy efficiency and how it can work in terms of utilizing energy in off-peak hours or in the example of the Texas power grid, how bitcoin mining solidifies the energy base. In terms of our national energy usage, Rae says, “Bitcoin and bitcoin mining has helped increase awareness of renewable energy usage and how we can do a lot more.” The trio goes on to discuss dollar-cost averaging, wrestling, athletes accepting paychecks in Bitcoin and more.

Listen to the full episode for more!

Bitcoin’s Energy Use Compared To Other Major Industries
Culture

Understanding Bitcoin's Energy Consumption

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 3, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 10, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Discussing The Impact Of Biden's Executive Order On Crypto

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 18, 2022
Podcast
BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Surfing The Bitcoin Wave With Bethany Hamilton And Adam Dirks

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 3, 2021
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Transforming The Country Using Bitcoin Featuring Anthony Scaramucci

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 30, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth.
Culture

Bitcoin Adoption Is Accelerating Featuring Adam Back And Balaji Srinivasan

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 29, 2022
Podcast
Group 21
Culture

How Bitcoin Becomes Hyper Intuitive

By Bitcoin MagazineAug 18, 2021
Privacy & security - How Bulletproofs Could Make Bitcoin Privacy Less Costly
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Trojan Horse For A Decentralized Internet

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 23, 2022
Podcast
In a recent Twitter Spaces, convicted Bitcoiners discussed the freedom this network gives them over government servitude.
Markets

Is This A Bitcoin Super Cycle?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 1, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin was discovered, not created, and is a cultural philosophy and idea.
Culture

How Bitcoin Wins The Culture Wars In The Fight For Family Values

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 28, 2022
Podcast
On stage at Bitcoin 2022, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Aaron Rodgers explained why they invest and choose to be paid in bitcoin.
Culture

Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. And Aaron Rodgers On Why They Believe In Bitcoin

By Peter ChawagaApr 7, 2022
News
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Building A Bitcoin Company As Bitcoin Becomes Mainstream Featuring Will Reeves

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 31, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Why Bitcoin Is 1,000-Times Bigger Than Digital Gold With Aaron Segal

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 18, 2021
The third-ever Bitcoin Halving was a chance to celebrate and explore one of Bitcoiners’ favorite topics: hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

There Will Never Be More Than 21 Million Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 21, 2022
Podcast