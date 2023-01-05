Skip to main content
A Suggestion For The Sats Symbol
Opinion

A Suggestion For The Sats Symbol

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

This is an opinion editorial by Arman The Parman, a Bitcoin educator passionate about privacy.

Bitcoiners are having trouble settling on a unanimous choice for the sats symbol. I have seen several suggestions with no obvious winner.

I believe I have discovered a symbol that we might all agree on — it seems obvious in hindsight. But wait until you hear the reasoning and symbolism before deciding. Here's the symbol I am proposing:

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

The symbol is made with a reverse "S" which is like writing a "2" (but not quite), and a vertical strikethrough, which is like a "1." The number two and the one together also make 21, referencing the 21 million bitcoin hard supply cap.

The sat symbol. It's poetically beautiful in my opinion.

What's more, it's a vertically-reversed dollar sign, which is representing the anti-dollar, or the dollar-killer. Alternatively, it’s a horizontally-reversed dollar sign (it can’t be both, otherwise it would end up flipping back to the dollar sign).

One of the most important things about the symbol is that there’s a reasonable chance that most people will naturally agree to use it. There has been a very quick and overwhelmingly positive response to a tweet announcing the symbol, posted under my public Twitter account.

This was a typical response:

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

And others:

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

Another Twitterer commented that the reverse “S” and strikethrough can represent the first and last letters of “Satoshi,” which was interesting. Others have said that it contains elements of Knut Svanholm’s “infinity” divided by 21 million meme:

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

Source

An actual “2” was suggested instead of an “S” but that can look a little messy when written in front of actual numbers, and is unlikely to get as much support as I’ve witnessed with the inverted dollar sign. It also doesn’t look pleasing to my eye:

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

To me, it looks better with an “S”:

The Bitcoin community has yet to agree upon a universal symbol for sats, the smallest division of bitcoin. But I think I might have a winner.

We've already agreed on 21 million bitcoin, or 2.1 quadrillion satoshis — anchoring this Schelling point to a new one I think has a great chance of success.

Someone else suggested it looks like an “L2” — fitting because sats are the default unit on the primary Layer 2 protocol, the Lightning Network.

It’s also important to consider the ease and speed of writing this symbol. It only takes two pen strokes. You only need to lift the pen once. The more decorative the symbol, the more annoying it is to write it by hand, and then, it will just get abbreviated.

I love the idea of reinforcing the 21 million cap “brain virus” every time someone writes the sats symbol. At least for me, it would bring great satisfaction to write it each and every time.

No matter which symbol is your favorite, having everyone agree has been part of the problem. Because there are so many reasons that this is a good symbol, I think there’s a good chance that we might settle on this one.

This is a guest post by Arman The Parman. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin is a technical open-source software project made of code that can be displayed on a computer screen as 1s and 0s. Top photo
Culture

Goodbye Sats, It’s A ‘Bit’ Of A Bitcoin

By Don McAllister
Opinion
Being homeless in Amsterdam doesn't mean being hopeless with bitcoin and the lightning network top photo.
Culture

How I Became Homeless, Then A Sats Millionaire

By Homeless Mokum
Opinion
The thought of Bitcoin as an idea, culture, philosophy and social phenomenon is interesting top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Versus Sats Denomination: Why Not Both?

By Keith Mukai
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Culture

How Adopting Bits Can Help Newcomers Better Understand Bitcoin

By Don McAllister
Opinion
bitcoin-magazine top photo
Culture

The Story Behind The Bitcoin Infinity Day Public/Private Keys

By FractalEncrypt
Opinion
A Computer meant for bitcoin transactions is superior to a mobile phone or device that's meant for other technology uses top photo.
Technical

Why You Should Use A Computer Specifically Meant For Bitcoin Transactions And How To Do It

By Arman The Parman
Opinion
Bitcoin stands out among other fiat currencies around the world, including euros, U.S. dollars and yen. Top photo
Culture

The Problem With Money, And The Solution Explained

By Arman The Parman
Opinion
Bitcoin is a beautiful art revolution - the artistic and creative side of bitcoin is melting top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Voice Of The Dissatisfied Soul

By MEAR ONE
Opinion
BOLT 12 and LNURL seem to accomplish the same things for users of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. But what are the technical differences top photo?
Technical

Why I’ve Settled On The Electrum Bitcoin Wallet

By Arman The Parman
Opinion
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish top photo.
Culture

The Satoshi Standard Can Take Bitcoin Trading Mainstream

By Alex Zha
Opinion
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Technical

How SHA256 And Mining Protect The Bitcoin Network

By Arman The Parman
Opinion
Bitcoin meets at a decentralized crossroads of communication, money and identity, which are three important elements of Renaissance periods.
Culture

The Role Of Art In The Bitcoin Renaissance

By Craig Deutsch
Opinion
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard top photo.
Culture

The Satcomma Standard: You Should Look At Bitcoin Like This

By ProgrammableTx
Bitcoin is an idea lighthouse, shining a bright light on money philosophy cryptography and computers top photo.
Culture

Trust Through Verification: The Establishment’s Nightmare

By PappyG45
Opinion
Bitcoin Air-Gapped Computers are more secure, better Header Images, and they fly through canyons high like the bitcoin price top photo.
Technical

Why Use An Air-Gapped Computer (AGC) For Bitcoining?

By Arman The Parman
Opinion