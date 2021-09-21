Giving Bitcoin To A City With Mayor Jayson Stewart

Watch This Episode On YouTube

As someone whose political agenda involves righting past wrongs and enabling citizens to have freedom, Bitcoin perfectly fits all of Jayson’s Stewart’s objectives.

Stewart is an environmentalist, entrepreneur and, as of 2020, he is the mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri. You may have heard of him: He went viral when he announced that he would AirDrop all Cool Valley citizens $500 of bitcoin.

In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Stewart shared why he felt called to run for mayor in his birthplace and the fascinating projects that he has implemented thus far, including exposing everyone to some bitcoin. Stewart explained what went on behind the scenes and the logistics around giving over 1,000 people access to bitcoin. For Stewart, the most important piece is ensuring that Bitcoin is tied to a pursuit of social change and improving his community, while uplifting people along the way.

“It's given me a new way of thinking about humanity in the future,” Stewart said. “It's given me a hope, and an optimism that we can overcome some of the worst parts of the system that we're born into, and actually create a future exactly how we want it to be. There's a certain level of hope and optimism that I get from Bitcoin.”

Our wide-ranging conversation also touched on the problems with governmental power at the moment, why Bitcoin is fundamentally American, and how other cities in Missouri are reacting to Stewart’s idea.

“Bitcoin is fundamentally American,” Stewart said. “It is the most American thing. Our government is built on freedom and personal liberty, and rights and self-sovereignty, and all of the things that Bitcoin really is. I think it's a natural marriage that Bitcoin in America will thrive.”

