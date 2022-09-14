Skip to main content
Freedom, Politics And The Future Of Bitcoin
Podcast

Freedom, Politics And The Future Of Bitcoin

People should be able to choose the best money without the help of the government, but everyone is overly reliant on the State to make decisions.

People should be able to choose the best money without the help of the government, but everyone is overly reliant on the State to make decisions.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Adam Meister to talk about politics and the future of bitcoin.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Adam Meister: I take it to a whole new extreme. I think it's great that Tether prints money out of thin air. I think it's great. If it's not backed by anything then great. I don't give a darn. We should be able to take that chance. People should pick the best money that's out there.

All right. I know people like to hate on Tether, but it is a use-case that shows the separation of money and State and shows how insane the State becomes when there is a challenger. How Letitia James wanted to go sue freaking Tether. What does the state of New York have over Tether?

What gall that most normies are like, “No, the State has every right to control. You shouldn’t be able to print your own money.” Why not? Why shouldn't I be able to print my own money? Why not?

P: It is fucking wild that that it’s just so innate. It's so ingrained in people.

Q: Adam, to answer your question, it's for your safety. You can't print your own money because it's to keep you safe. It's not for the sake of other people. You just can't handle it, Adam.

Meister: And it's for the children. It's for the children. It's for the children.

This is how the Elizabeth Warrens of the world gain their power. And I know I've mentioned her name a few times here and some people are just like, “She's gonna run for president someday,” but dude, she's the freaking Phantom Menace. She's the worst of them all. Of all the major ones that we've seen over the last eight years, she's the worst, but she's smart. She appeals to the children, to the women, to the “this,” she's a crypto mommy, she hates the rich people, everything that appeals to the masses that bring on violent revolution. I'm not saying she would bring on violent revolution. This animalistic nature that’s in people to be envious, she brings it in a nice clean package that makes it seem normal, that makes hating on people and envy very palatable. And she has identified cryptocurrency. She's smart; she knows that Bitcoin is a major target that could bring her to the next level. She wants to be a winner and she has found something to hate on to do this.

We're talking about “for the children, for your own safety,” she's the living embodiment of that nonsense, but that is where the world has gone today. In terms of the virus … no one can think for themselves, no one can wipe their own butts anymore. We need the government to do it. It is sad, but that is the way most people are.

Uncle Sam is the IRS federal reserve and government that wants to take your taxes and your bitcoin top photo.
Culture

The Irony Of Elizabeth Warren’s War On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin For Boomers To Separate Money And State

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity top photo.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
In a recent Twitter Spaces, convicted Bitcoiners discussed the freedom this network gives them over government servitude.
Culture

Discussing Bitcoin Freedom Vs. Government Servitude

By Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Is The Hills - Blue landscape and mountains is a beautiful moon and sun country top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Hills

By Captain Sidd
Opinion
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips top photo.
Culture

The Case For Bitcoin To Separate Money From The State

By Ryan Bansal
Opinion
sterne
Culture

Bitcoin Alleviates Future Uncertainty

By Alex McShane
Bitcoin security and private keys are important to maintain the safety and privacy of top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Insurance Against A State Gone Rogue

By Josef Tětek
Opinion
Bitcoiners have a higher chance of making meaningful change in state-level Bitcoin policy by building relationships with their local politicians.
Culture

Why Bitcoin Politics Should Be Approached At The Local Level

By Dennis Porter
Opinion
The thought of Bitcoin as an idea, culture, philosophy and social phenomenon is interesting top photo.
Markets

Money, The State And The Global South: Alternative Roles For Bitcoin

By Taimur Ahmad
Opinion
Humanity cannot advance forward unless we solve the problem of money printing, and Bitcoin actually fixes this.
Culture

Bitcoin And The Separation Of Money And State

By Knut Svanholm
bitocinaug
Business

Bitcoin: The First And Final Rival Money

By Alex McShane
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Culture

Bitcoin And The Internet Are Bringing The End Of Nation States

By Tomas Pueyo
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous (not anonymous) founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin: The Stateless Emergence

By Shawn Amick
Now Bitcoin Core’s most prolific developer, Marco Falke’s work is the daily maintenance and testing of an open-source project that must reject error top photo.
Culture

A Day In The Life Of A Bitcoin Core Developer

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast