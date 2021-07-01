Interview: Debating The Nature Of Bitcoin With Karim Helmy

Interview: Debating The Nature Of Bitcoin With Karim Helmy

Karim Helmy of Galaxy Digital discussed the nature of Bitcoin and whether it's personal or technological.
Author:
Publish date:
Karim Helmy of Galaxy Digital discussed the nature of Bitcoin and whether it's personal or technological.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

Karim Helmy of Galaxy Digital joined the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” to discuss one of the most interesting and deep conversations in Bitcoin: What is its nature?

Helmy has a rich history studying the Bitcoin blockchain and is an expert on bitcoin mining in particular. Host Christian Keroles has very strong views on what Bitcoin is and some of them are counter to what Helmy believes. Rather than debating over Twitter, Keroles invited Helmy to join this episode and discuss what Bitcoin really is together.

Keroles took the position that, ultimately, Bitcoin is a network of geographically distributed computers maintaining constant consensus. Helmy took the position that, while that network does exist, ultimately it is the people and agreement from people that defines what Bitcoin is. This is a very nuanced debate and is one that is at the root of many other philosophical and design disagreements in the greater cryptocurrency space.

Bitcoiners, what do you think? Is Bitcoin defined by hardware and software, by humans or by something else entirely? Tweet at Keroles, Helmy and Bitcoin Magazine with your take on what Bitcoin really is. 

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Epic Of Bitcoin With Allen Farrington

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Promise Of Bitcoin With Bobby Lee

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Why Bitcoin Is 1,000-Times Bigger Than Digital Gold With Aaron Segal

Crypto Anarchy (13)
Culture

Video: Bitcoin's Nature With Gigi

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: The Bitcoin Bull Market With David Puell

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Fight For Freedom Money With Randy Brito

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Questioning Bitcoin Narratives With Eric Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Surfing The Bitcoin Wave With Bethany Hamilton And Adam Dirks