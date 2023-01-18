Skip to main content
ZEBEDEE And VIKER Launch Bitcoin Chess And Bitcoin Scratch Mobile Games
News

ZEBEDEE And VIKER Launch Bitcoin Chess And Bitcoin Scratch Mobile Games

Mobile games studio VIKER and bitcoin payments processor ZEBEDEE have once again teamed up to launch two classic games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Mobile games studio VIKER and bitcoin payments processor ZEBEDEE have once again teamed up to launch two classic games.

ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin-powered payment processing system for the gaming industry, and VIKER, a mobile games studio pioneering in the play-to-earn space, have announced the launch of two additional games in their repertoire of Bitcoin titles.

Bitcoin Chess (iOS and Android) and Bitcoin Scratch (iOS and Android) are both available now on the two respective app stores. The firms have previously paired up and released other bitcoin-powered games, including Sudoku and Solitaire.

ZBD x VIKER _ games2 bitcoin

“While Bitcoin Chess is pretty self-explanatory, Bitcoin Scratch is an even more approachable concept, where players receive packs of scratch cards, with a chance to earn Bitcoin if the cards hold the right combos on them,” describes the release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. 

In terms of how the company can sustainably provide bitcoin to players who play the game, “Essentially, players receive a revenue share from the game, meaning VIKER splits what they’re earning from the game with the player,” the release said. “This creates a more engaging experience for players, leading to better retention and ultimately makes the game more profitable, despite the revenue share. These are not large amounts of money, though, with players earning a few cents per session, which is what makes the concept sustainable.”

Dan Beasley, co-founder of VIKER, stated why the company would choose to work with ZEBEDEE and implement their payments platform, saying “Ultimately, implementing rewards with ZEBEDEE’s platform isn’t about players earning money, it’s about creating a more interesting and fun experience. Because earning these tiny rewards simply feels great, regardless of if it’s small amounts that won’t materially impact most people’s lives … But at the same time, it’s real money that you earn just for having fun. So when you can play chess and get Bitcoin for it, why would you play a version without that?”

Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer at ZEBEDEE explained that they weren’t necessarily trying to focus on Bitcoiners as their sole audience, explaining that “These games have a massive global audience that mostly doesn’t care about Bitcoin. And we’re not asking them to. It is extremely easy to set up a ZEBEDEE account, connect it to VIKER’s games and withdraw Bitcoin to your ZEBEDEE app.” 

According to the release, the two gaming firms are already silently preparing for their next launch, which they promise will be “even more impactful, as they will be adding the first very well-known franchise to their portfolio.”

Interested users will just have to wait and see — but can get started with Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch now by downloading the ZEBEDEE app.

Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Business

ZEBEDEE, VIKER Launch Bitcoin Rewards For Solitaire, Sudoku Games

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE App Relaunches With Bitcoin Gaming Focus

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE And Fumb Gaming Partner For Online Bitcoin Mining Simulator

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

Stattrak Launches Bitcoin Rewards For Fantasy Esports With ZEBEDEE Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE Adds Lightning Off-Ramp For Bitcoin Gaming Rewards in Brazil

By Shawn Amick
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Raises $35 Million For Virtual Economies

By Shawn Amick
News
development-of-lightning-mobile-wallets-promises-faster-bitcoin-payments
Business

ZEBEDEE, Viker Partner To Bring Bitcoin Rewards To Mobile Games

By Namcios
bitcoin in gaming research article custom art top photo
Business

ZEBEDEE, MoonPay Bring Instant Bitcoin Purchases In-Game

By Namcios
News
untitled
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Announces New Lightning Donation Streaming Tool

By Shawn Amick
News
SM post
Business

ZEBEDEE, Slice Launch Browser Extension To Pay Users In Bitcoin For Web Surfing

By Shawn Amick
News
Untitled
Culture

Bitcoin’s Killer Application: “Skin In The Game”

By Simon Cowell
Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin in gaming research article custom art top photo
Culture

Gaming To Earn Bitcoin While Bitcoining To Game Earning

By Tyler Parks
Opinion
Satoshi’s Games is here to integrate the Lightning Network into a multi-billion dollar industry.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Studio Pnkfrg Raises $3 Million For Mobile Games

By Shawn Amick
News
Solitaire_Announce 1
Business

THNDR Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Game

By Shawn Amick
News