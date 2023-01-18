ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin-powered payment processing system for the gaming industry, and VIKER, a mobile games studio pioneering in the play-to-earn space, have announced the launch of two additional games in their repertoire of Bitcoin titles.



Bitcoin Chess (iOS and Android) and Bitcoin Scratch (iOS and Android) are both available now on the two respective app stores. The firms have previously paired up and released other bitcoin-powered games, including Sudoku and Solitaire.

“While Bitcoin Chess is pretty self-explanatory, Bitcoin Scratch is an even more approachable concept, where players receive packs of scratch cards, with a chance to earn Bitcoin if the cards hold the right combos on them,” describes the release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

In terms of how the company can sustainably provide bitcoin to players who play the game, “Essentially, players receive a revenue share from the game, meaning VIKER splits what they’re earning from the game with the player,” the release said. “This creates a more engaging experience for players, leading to better retention and ultimately makes the game more profitable, despite the revenue share. These are not large amounts of money, though, with players earning a few cents per session, which is what makes the concept sustainable.”

Dan Beasley, co-founder of VIKER, stated why the company would choose to work with ZEBEDEE and implement their payments platform, saying “Ultimately, implementing rewards with ZEBEDEE’s platform isn’t about players earning money, it’s about creating a more interesting and fun experience. Because earning these tiny rewards simply feels great, regardless of if it’s small amounts that won’t materially impact most people’s lives … But at the same time, it’s real money that you earn just for having fun. So when you can play chess and get Bitcoin for it, why would you play a version without that?”

Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer at ZEBEDEE explained that they weren’t necessarily trying to focus on Bitcoiners as their sole audience, explaining that “These games have a massive global audience that mostly doesn’t care about Bitcoin. And we’re not asking them to. It is extremely easy to set up a ZEBEDEE account, connect it to VIKER’s games and withdraw Bitcoin to your ZEBEDEE app.”

According to the release, the two gaming firms are already silently preparing for their next launch, which they promise will be “even more impactful, as they will be adding the first very well-known franchise to their portfolio.”



Interested users will just have to wait and see — but can get started with Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch now by downloading the ZEBEDEE app.