Skip to main content
ZEBEDEE And Stattrak Launch New Esports Fantasy Product With Bitcoin Rewards
News

ZEBEDEE And Stattrak Launch New Esports Fantasy Product With Bitcoin Rewards

Stattrak and ZEBEDEE have launched a new fantasy esports platform with real-money rewards in bitcoin for popular games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stattrak and ZEBEDEE have launched a new fantasy esports platform with real-money rewards in bitcoin for popular games.

ZEBEDEE, a leading fintech payment processor for the gaming industry, and Stattrak, the play-and-earn fantasy esports platform, announced the launch of a new product aimed at fans of esports worldwide. The product offers fans the ability to assemble their own fantasy teams in popular games like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege and Dota 2. Fans can choose players from any professional competition and earn real-money rewards in bitcoin if their team performs well.

Stattrak has expanded its platform to include a web version, in addition to its mobile app, and a new Prediction mode, which allows users to predict the results of individual matches in a tournament. The platform is powered by ZEBEDEE, which enables instant and programmable Bitcoin transfers worldwide. This allows Stattrak to send small amounts of bitcoin to users automatically if their team performs well.

Users can also cash out their earnings in the ZEBEDEE app and use their rewards to buy gift cards for over 5,000 products and services or pay bills, eliminating the need to exchange their bitcoin.

"Stattrak's fantasy esports platform is a great complement to the ZEBEDEE ecosystem,” Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer at ZEBEDEE said. “People who love gaming love interacting with it in multiple ways, and actually playing is just one part of it. Stattrak is a great example of how we can go beyond pure gameplay to offer a holistic rewarded experience within the gaming sphere."

This new launch offers fans of esports an exciting new way to engage with their favorite games and earn rewards while doing so. The seamless integration of bitcoin payments with the ZEBEDEE app makes it easy for users to cash out their rewards and revolutionizes the way that players will experience gaming. 

bitcoin gaming
Business

Stattrak Launches Bitcoin Rewards For Fantasy Esports With ZEBEDEE Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin in gaming research article custom art top photo
Business

ZEBEDEE And VIKER Launch Bitcoin Chess, Bitcoin Scratch Mobile Games

By BtcCasey
News
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Business

ZEBEDEE, VIKER Launch Bitcoin Rewards For Solitaire, Sudoku Games

By Shawn Amick
News
development-of-lightning-mobile-wallets-promises-faster-bitcoin-payments
Business

ZEBEDEE, Viker Partner To Bring Bitcoin Rewards To Mobile Games

By Namcios
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE App Relaunches With Bitcoin Gaming Focus

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE Adds Lightning Off-Ramp For Bitcoin Gaming Rewards in Brazil

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin in gaming research article custom art top photo
Business

ZEBEDEE, MoonPay Bring Instant Bitcoin Purchases In-Game

By Namcios
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE And Fumb Gaming Partner For Online Bitcoin Mining Simulator

By Shawn Amick
News
untitled
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Announces New Lightning Donation Streaming Tool

By Shawn Amick
News
SM post
Business

ZEBEDEE, Slice Launch Browser Extension To Pay Users In Bitcoin For Web Surfing

By Shawn Amick
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Raises $35 Million For Virtual Economies

By Shawn Amick
News
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Business

Bitcoin Rewards Platform Satsback v2 Launches

By Namcios
News
Shake Shack Tests Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App
Business

Shake Shack Is Testing Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App

By Shawn Amick
News
unnamed (30)
Business

ZEBEDEE Launches Instant Cross-Platform Money Transfers Using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By Shawn Amick
News
Binance X, an initiative from the cryptocurrency company focused on resources for developers, is mostly focused on the company’s own initiatives.
Business

Binance And Mastercard To Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card In Argentina

By Shawn Amick
News