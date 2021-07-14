What Is A "Carbon Negative" Bitcoin Block Anyway?

What Is A "Carbon Negative" Bitcoin Block Anyway?

A bitcoin miner has been presenting its blocks as "carbon negative." But what does that mean for its energy use?
Author:
Publish date:
A bitcoin miner has been presenting its blocks as "carbon negative." But what does that mean for its energy use?

This is a guest post from Luxor's Hashrate Index.

A miner with roughly 1 exahash (EH) of Bitcoin’s hash rate is advertising its blocks as “carbon negative.”

So, how can a miner produce work and leave a negative carbon footprint, seemingly reversing entropy?

Well, the short answer is, of course they can’t, but how can they claim carbon negativity at all?

The miner has been blazoning its allegedly carbon negative activities using the OP_RETURN field. The epigraph has been etched into five blocks so far.

The miner has been blazoning its allegedly carbon negative activities using the OP_RETURN field. The epigraph has been etched into five blocks so far.

It’s likely that the miner is using renewable energy to power their operations in addition to purchasing carbon credits/offsets. This one-two punch would take it from carbon neutrality to carbon negativity — on paper, that is.

In practice, it’s more complicated. Whether it be mining and refining lithium for solar panels, manufacturing steel and concrete for hydro dams or fabricating fiberglass for wind turbines, renewable infrastructure relies on fossil fuels in the manufacturing process. Even if it operate more-or-less green once erected, these renewable sources have large carbon footprints of their own.

For this miner’s purposes, though, the specifics are probably irrelevant. The miner in question likely just wants it on record that its operations are negative insofar as perceived government scrutiny or public perception are concerned.

If it is situated in North America (highly likely), the preventative measure falls in line with other miners on the continent who have made environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG)-friendly and/or 100% carbon neutral operations a major plank of their business platforms.

As climate change drives policy decisions in the decade to come, we expect miners, especially larger-scale, on-grid participants, to take measures similar to this one in order to appease the public and officials.

How Much Would It Cost To Be Carbon Negative?

Using Blue Sky’s figures for carbon emissions per energy source, we calculated how much carbon offsets would cost while running 1 EH of hash rate using popular renewables. We assume the miner consumes roughly 37 megawatts (MW) of power, is using new generation equipment and has an uptime of 98%.

Per energy source, carbon offset credits would add roughly following costs to a miner's operating expenses:

  • Solar: $579,000 per year
  • Hydro: $22,100 per year
  • Wind: $71,500 per year

Assuming the miner is self-mining with a power cost of $0.03 per kilowatt hour (kWh), its operating expenses without purchasing credits is roughly $9.5 million a year. A miner using a hosting facility with $0.06 per kWh would have roughly an annual operating expenses of $19 million.

This is a guest post by Colin Harper. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

A comprehensive calculation of the carbon emissions from the legacy financial sector shows that Bitcoin is far less impactful on the planet.
Business

Bitcoin Emits Less Than 5% Of The Legacy Financial Sector’s Carbon Emissions

Mining - Eco-Friendly Bitcoin Mining Can Reduce Carbon Footprints (Yes
Business

Eco-Friendly Bitcoin Mining Can Reduce Carbon Footprints (Yes, Really)

Published research shows Bitcoin mining produces a mere fraction of the carbon emissions coming from the world’s military-industrial complex.
Culture

Bitcoin Emits Less Than 2% Of The World’s Military-Industrial Complex Carbon Emissions

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Using the Composite Bitcoin Energy Index (CBEI), we can determine how much electrical power Bitcoin draws and how much electrical energy it has used.
Business

Introducing CBEI: A New Way To Measure Bitcoin Network Electrical Consumption

Based on public data, by 2026, emissions from Bitcoin will be less than a third of what they are today and by 2031, there will be none.
Business

Projecting Bitcoin’s Future Energy Use

If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

Gryphon Raises $14 Million For Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Operation

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Announce Bitcoin Mining Council

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Gemini Trust Buys $4 Million In Carbon Credits To Offset Bitcoin Holdings

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

New York State Waters Down Bill Seeking To Ban Bitcoin Mining Over Environmental Concerns

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

How Large-Scale Bitcoin Mining Is Driving Clean Energy Innovation

BTC energy
Business

The Cost of Sound Money: New Tool Tracks Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF