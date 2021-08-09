Senate Rejects Amendment To Exclude U.S. Bitcoin Entities From Broker Designation

Senate Rejects Amendment To Exclude U.S. Bitcoin Entities From Broker Designation

The U.S. Senate Rejected A Bipartisan Amendment Monday Aiming To Clarify The Tax-Reporting Provisions Required For Brokers Supporting The Bitcoin Economy.
Author:
Publish date:
The U.S. Senate Rejected A Bipartisan Amendment Monday Aiming To Clarify The Tax-Reporting Provisions Required For Brokers Supporting The Bitcoin Economy.

The U.S. Senate rejected a bipartisan amendment Monday aiming to clarify the tax-reporting provisions required for brokers supporting the Bitcoin economy, Forbes reported.

The news comes after days of debate and a last-minute press conference held by Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) that sought to address problematic language included in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, wording many industry participants felt was overbroad and harmful to innovation.

The provision will instead go forward unamended, potentially opening the door for non-financial Bitcoin intermediaries such as network validators, software contributors, miners and other service providers to be captured by the definition included.

Many of these parties by definition never take control of a consumer’s assets – a fact that sparked broad outrage over the bill.

The implications of the rejection of this amendment could be significant for all bitcoin mining companies, node operators and Bitcoin and Lightning developers, as they could all be forced to divulge transaction information to the IRS. Of note, however, is that the classification of any of these entities as brokers could still be contested – and overturned – in U.S. courts.

Of note, the senate rejected a proposed amendment that would have specified the definition of cryptocurrency brokers for tax-reporting requirements of transactions facilitated in excess of $10,000 to the IRS. As Toomey and Lummis protested, the language of the 2,702-page infrastructure bill is currently broad and sweeping.

According to Forbes, Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) objected to Senator Toomey’s request for unanimous consent on the amendment, which prevented the amendment from being adopted. However, Forbes reported Shelby would waive his objection if the senators would tie in an unrelated amendment to increase military spending by $50 billion. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) struck down that proposal out of concern for the climate.

Senators Toomey, Lummis, Warner (D-VA), Portman (R-OH), and Sinema (D-AZ) had co-signed the amendment introduced earlier Monday. Its intention was to clarify language that could potentially target anyone facilitating a transaction on behalf of someone else.

“Developers are the lifeblood of innovation, and subjecting them to tax reporting would have far-reaching implications on privacy, and on the evolution of technology in this country—not to mention, most developers would not have access to useful data [for the IRS],” Forbes reported Lummis saying.

According to Forbes, Congress’ Joint Committee estimates the broad and sweeping reporting requirements proposal will generate $28 billion in taxes over the next decade. 

Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 14.38.15
Business

Senators Toomey, Lummis Push Bitcoin Amendment to Infrastructure Bill

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 7.18.00 AM
Business

US Bill Author Promises Bitcoin Miners and Coders Will Be Exempt

800
Industry Events

The Senate Wars: The Infrastructure Bill And Janet Yellen Against Bitcoin

FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Business

Major Australian Broker SelfWealth To Bring Bitcoin Trading To 95,000 Investors

Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Cynthia Lummis Is Bringing Bitcoin To The U.S. Senate

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Compass Mining To Offer U.S. Clients Tax-Efficient Bitcoin Mining

- U.S. Senate Mulls Reporting Requirements for Cryptocurrencies
Business

U.S. Senate Mulls Reporting Requirements for Cryptocurrencies

Op-ed - US Senate Meets Bitcoin Day 2
Business

US Senate Meets Bitcoin Day 2

As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Business

U.S. Wants To Require That Large Bitcoin Transactions Are Reported To IRS

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

Wells Fargo Now Offers Bitcoin Exposure To Wealthy Clients

Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Business

EU Proposes Law To KYC All Wallet Transfers

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 6.29.42 AM
Business

One Of Germany’s Largest Asset Managers ‘Considering’ Bitcoin Investment

Justin S. Wales, senior council at Carlton Fields, discusses his recent research paper and how the First Amendment protects the Bitcoin network.
Business

Video: Justin S. Wales on How the First Amendment Protects Bitcoin

Regulation - French National Assembly Rejects Plan to Loosen Crypto Taxes
Business

French National Assembly Rejects Plan to Loosen Crypto Taxes

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 9.30.41 AM
Business

The University Of Pennsylvania Continues to Hold Donated Bitcoin