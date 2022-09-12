Skip to main content
Luxury Resort Palazzo Versace Dubai Now Accepts Bitcoin
News

Luxury Resort Palazzo Versace Dubai Now Accepts Bitcoin

In partnership with Binance, the luxury resort now accepts bitcoin for goods and services on-site and plans to launch online payments in the near future.

Dubai/Wikimedia Commons

In partnership with Binance, the luxury resort now accepts bitcoin for goods and services on-site and plans to launch online payments in the near future.

  • Palazzo Versace Dubai is now accepting bitcoin for goods and services in the UAE.
  • Customers can pay for events, spa experiences, and other services on site with the Binance app.
  • The resort plans to launch online payment integration for bitcoin in the near future.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, a luxury resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is now accepting bitcoin and some cryptocurrencies as payment for services, per a press release.

The resort has partnered with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, enabling its customers to pay with bitcoin. Starting September 7, customers have been able to use bitcoin to pay for room stays, restaurants, meetings, events and spa experiences. All guests now have the option to pay at the property using the Binance app.

“We continue to be the pioneers of innovation and growth in the hospitality business,” said Monther Darwish, managing director of Palazzo Versace, per the release. “Accepting cryptocurrencies as payments is yet another innovative step that we have taken towards making our business future-ready”.

The next phase of the launch will see the resort tackle online payments integration and is expected “soon after”. Following the integration, Palazzo will accept the new form of payment through its e-commerce platform, which also enables customers to purchase gift cards and browse its flower shop.

Palazzo’s acceptance of bitcoin comes on the heels of financial institutions like FTX exchange and Komainu entering Dubai as the region attempts to become a hub for digital innovation.

“Palazzo Versace’s ability to now accept payments in virtual assets is a reflection of how the hospitality industry in Dubai is at the forefront of innovation as we move into a more digital world,” said Nadeem Ladki, head of business development for Binance in the region.

“Payments is just the beginning and we look forward to building on this partnership together,” Ladki concluded.

Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Luxury Retailer Farfetch To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn Amick
News
Law & justice - Swiss City to Pilot Bitcoin Payments for Public Services
Business

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker Hublot Is Now Accepting Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Startups - Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitfinex Plans Move to Switzerland
Business

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

Dubai Real Estate Giant To Accept Bitcoin As Payment

By Namcios
News
Balenciaga to accept bitcoin
Business

Balenciaga To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto As Payment

By Shawn Amick
News
Gucci launches pilot to accept Bitcoin payments
Business

Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores

By Shawn Amick
News
Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area top photo.
Business

Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Spanish Airline Vueling to Accept Bitcoin Payments
Business

Spanish Airline Vueling To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Luxury Swiss Watchmaker Breitling Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn Amick
News