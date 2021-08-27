August 27, 2021
Operating A Business On Bitcoin

Operating A Business On Bitcoin

Chris Gimmer, cofounder of Snappa and Bitbo.io, moved his company to a bitcoin treasury standard in 2020.
Author:
Publish date:
Chris Gimmer, cofounder of Snappa and Bitbo.io, moved his company to a bitcoin treasury standard in 2020.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In 2020, Micahel Saylor became one of the most famous and bold Bitcoin advocates on the planet when he went all-in on BTC. Since then, he’s conducted a regular BTC accumulation strategy. It has been just one sign that Bitcoin is evolving from a mere niche internet novelty and into a serious monetary tool that businesses can leverage to give them strategic advantages.

Another sign has been the work of Chris Gimmer, cofounder of Snappa and Bitbo.io, who moved his company to a bitcoin treasury standard in 2020 after seeing the craziness of the government COVID-19 response. The move turned out to be a phenomenal business decision which enabled Gimmer and his team to grow and thrive despite difficult business conditions.

Christian Keroles, the host of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” is obsessed with “The Sovereign Individual” and the internet-based economy it predicts and, in interviewing Gimmer for this episode, he shared his thoughts about the strategic advantages of adopting a Bitcoin standard.

Bitcoin will open up the globe to entrepreneurs who are willing to move to improve their business. With the power of Bitcoin, Gimmer and his businesses are living one step closer to that world. Gimmer even found a way to leave Canada for a better jurisdiction while still operating his business uninterrupted.

Please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation with Chris Gimmer. 

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Banking On Bitcoin With Max Carjuzaa

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Banking On Bitcoin With Banq

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Foundry’s Mike Colyer On Bitcoin Mining In North America

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Building Unstoppable Applications On Bitcoin With Chase Perkins

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: All In On Bitcoin With Gary Leland

Congressman Warren Davidson explained how the cryptocurrency tax addition to the Senate infrastructure bill is bad for the U.S.
Business

Congressman Warren Davidson On How The Last-Minute Bitcoin Tax Bill Is Bad For America

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing With A Bitcoin Mindset

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: James O'Beirne On Bitnomial And Bitcoin Dependencies

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: How Bittr Reopened In Europe

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Anthony Scaramucci On Bitcoin Fund Strategy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Greg Foss On Bitcoin In The Macroeconomic Landscape

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: A New ETF Offering Bitcoin Exposure With Wes Fulford

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Failure Scenarios With Keagan McClelland

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar And Building On Bitcoin