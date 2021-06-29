OpenNode, BigCommerce Partner To Bring Bitcoin Payments To 60,000 Merchants

Payment processor OpenNode and ecommerce platform BigCommerce have partnered to bring bitcoin payments to more than 60,000 global merchants.
Bitcoin payment infrastructure provider OpenNode has announced that its technology will be leveraged by ecommerce company BigCommerce, bringing bitcoin payment options to more than 60,000 merchants around the world.

“Our partnership with BigCommerce is another important step towards meeting surging merchant demand for bitcoin payment acceptance,” said Julie Landrum, OpenNode’s head of growth, in an email to Bitcoin Magazine. “Response from BigCommerce merchants has been incredibly positive, and follows huge success powering payments for the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. Payments are changing, and OpenNode is excited to drive access and scale with forward-thinking payments and platform providers like BigCommerce.”

BigCommerce merchants will have the option to settle sales in their preferred currency, local fiat or bitcoin, and OpenNode bitcoin acceptance is compatible with any Bitcoin wallet. Through the partnership, they will have the ability to offer on-chain and Lightning Network payments.

With bitcoin-enabled payments, these merchants can appeal to the growing number of people around the world who seek to transact in BTC.

“Consumers today want the option to check out on a website through whatever means make them most comfortable, be it a traditional credit card or an emergent technology like bitcoin, and our goal as an open software-as-a-service platform is to work with industry-leading partners that can help make that checkout variety possible,” said Mark Rosales, vice president of business development, payments, banking and fintech for BigCommerce, per a release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “We’re excited to work with [OpenNode] to offer bitcoin as a payment option for BigCommerce merchants.”

