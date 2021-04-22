Olympia Trust, Knox Partner On Bitcoin Custody Service

Olympia Trust, Knox Partner On Bitcoin Custody Service

Olympia Trust Company expects to receive an exclusive Canadian license to use a proprietary bitcoin custody system developed by Knox.
Author:
Publish date:
Olympia Trust Company expects to receive an exclusive Canadian license to use a proprietary bitcoin custody system developed by Knox.

Olympia Trust Company, a Canada-based, non-deposit-taking trust company, will soon receive an exclusive Canadian license to use a proprietary bitcoin custody system developed by Knox, according to a press release.

Both companies will determine the final shape of the agreement following the completion of due diligence.

“Upon completion of the transaction, it is anticipated that Olympia Trust will be one of the few Canadian financial institutions able to hold bitcoin as a ‘qualified custodian,’” per the release.
It is also anticipated that Olympia Trust will be able to provide custodial services to Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) regulated investment dealers who offer bitcoin to their clients.”

The deal will see Knox, a Canada-based insured Bitcoin custody provider that focuses on cryptocurrency key management, receive a one-time fee of $500,000 and a share of future profits generated by the license and assets acquired by Olympia from Knox, per the release.

In addition to using the proprietary Bitcoin custody system, Olympia Trust will also acquire certain facilities and insurance policies used by Knox.

“Being able to offer Bitcoin custody is a natural evolution of our traditional corporate trust services,” said Craig Skauge, president and CEO of Olympia Trust, in the release. “The appetite for institutional investors to hold bitcoin continues to grow.’’

Alex Daskalov, CEO of Knox, said that the struggles of the Canadian market to find quality institutional bitcoin custody options would be coming to an end with this entry of Olympia Trust.

Both parties are expected to sign the definitive agreements of the deal in the third quarter of 2021, per the release.

Insured custody provider Knox and Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitbuy have partnered to offer a third-party storage solution for bitcoin on an exchange.
Markets

Bitbuy, Knox Team to Offer Insured Custody for Bitcoin on Exchange

KNØX wants to gain investor trust by offering up to 100 percent insurance on bitcoin custody.
Markets

With 100 Percent Asset Insurance, Bitcoin Custody Solution Appeals for Trust

KNØX wants to gain investor trust by offering up to 100 percent insurance on bitcoin custody.
Business

Press Release: Knox Custody Completes Soc 2 Type II Audit

Hong Kong-based Legacy Trust is creating a new business arm dedicated entirely to cryptocurrency custody called First Digital Trust.
Markets

Legacy Trust Dedicates New Business to Bitcoin, Crypto Custody

Digital assets - Regulators Approve Coinbase to Offer Custody Services in New York State
Business

Regulators Approve Coinbase to Offer Custody Services in New York State

Adoption & community - BitGo Hires Trust Company Veteran as CEO of Its Custody Arm
Culture

BitGo Hires Trust Company Veteran as CEO of Its Custody Arm

Investing - Regulators Greenlight Bitcoin Futures
Markets

BitGo Gets Approval From State Regulators to Launch Custody Service

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Major Middle Eastern Bank’s Swiss Subsidiary Offering Bitcoin Services

Adoption & community - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Custody Service Could Launch This March
Culture

Fidelity’s Bitcoin Custody Service Could Launch This March

Investing - Coinbase’s New Custody Service Opens Its Doors
Markets

Coinbase’s New Custody Service Opens Its Doors

What does the SEC and FINRA joint statement on broker-dealer custody of digital asset securities mean for the cryptocurrency space?
Business

Op Ed: The Latest on FINRA and SEC Security Token and Custody Rules

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Questions Remain Around The OCC Decision To Allow Banks To Custody Crypto

Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Markets

Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works

The acquisition adds to Coinbase’s growing custody business, which stores over $7 billion in assets.
Markets

Coinbase Acquires Xapo's Custody Arm for $55 Million

bitcoin-magazine-Unchained
Markets

Unchained Capital Unveils New Ways For Businesses To Custody BTC