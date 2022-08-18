Skip to main content
Bitcoin NGO Motiv Launches Life Saving Programs For Financial Inclusion In Peru
News

Bitcoin NGO Motiv Launches Life Saving Programs For Financial Inclusion In Peru

Motiv provided its list of programs which help underdeveloped communities transact in bitcoin, learn job skills and build companies.

Motiv provided its list of programs which help underdeveloped communities transact in bitcoin, learn job skills and build companies.

  • NGO Motiv Inc. recently launched 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru.
  • The NGO has released a series of programs for the communities to encourage financial inclusion.
  • Motiv provides tools to transact in bitcoin, build companies and higher education opportunities.

Motiv Inc., a non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to financial inclusion, has released its curriculum of Life Saving Step Programs which help underdeveloped communities become better equipped to escape poverty and violence cycles, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Motiv previously announced the launch of 16 circular bitcoin economies which are helping impoverished Peruvian communities enter the global economy in a way previously alien to them. Now, Motiv has released a series of programs which allow them to successfully jump start these economies.

Motiv’s first program is Pay With Bitcoin, which provides introductory banking and financial education while also showing individuals how to transact in bitcoin. Next, is Inclusive Vocational Educational Movement (I.V.E.M) which trains individuals in vocational skills providing job opportunities while also preparing them for higher education.

Also, Motiv Tech will allow those taking advantage of the vocational training and education to help develop and maintain Motiv’s hardware and software infrastructure for both internal and external applications.

Additionally, Motiv provides training, guidance, funding options, and ongoing mentorship for entrepreneurs looking to build Bitcoin companies in a program called Entrepreneurship For Everyone.

Furthermore, Motiv Kids helps teach minors social skills, education, and provides them with extracurricular activities.

Finally, Motiv Nexus will leverage the NGO’s existing infrastructure, retail businesses and service providers to provide career training centers and wholesale distribution centers local to the communities.

“We created these programs because we felt everyone deserves to have the education and access to basic skills to survive on a daily basis,” said Richard Swisher, CEO & co-founder for Motiv Inc. “With the implementation of our programs, the people we serve are given the support and means to help build their own communities.” 

bitcoin-magazine-Circular-Economy-800x529
Business

Motiv Inc. Launches 16 Circular Bitcoin Economies In Peru

By Shawn AmickAug 10, 2022
News
Questions and thoughts about mining ASICs and miners is the way that technology and energy users do stuff.
Business

Foundry Launches Logistics Arm For Bitcoin Mining Equipment

By Shawn AmickJul 28, 2022
News
Swan Bitcoin Logo
Business

Swan Bitcoin Announces Bitcoin Benefit Plan For Employers

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
basketball-iso
Business

Compton Magic Partners With Swan Bitcoin For Bitcoin-Basketball Program

By Shawn AmickMar 31, 2022
News
Bitcoin is money for enemies — it does not matter how you use it, both political spectrums can top photo.
Business

New Political Fundraising Platform For Bitcoin, Crypto Set To Launch In July

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
A non-profit project is establishing micro Bitcoin economies in villages in Peru to grant financial opportunity to unbanked communities.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Empowering Marginalized Communities In Peru

By NamciosMar 24, 2022
Feature
Lightning shows the way forward for bitcoin as its layer two protocol top photo.
Business

Lightning Community Diamond Hands Partnership Seeks To Further Bitcoin Adoption In Asia

By Shawn AmickApr 28, 2022
News
photo_2022-07-20_12-07-59
Business

Private Island In The Bahamas Seeks Bitcoin Lightning Wallet Provider Partnership

By Shawn AmickJul 21, 2022
News
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Bitcoin Education Is Launching For 40 High Schools In Argentina

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Financial Behemoths Partner For New Bitcoin, Crypto Trading Platform: Report

By Shawn AmickJun 8, 2022
News
Op-ed - Regulation of Bitcoins in Germany: First comprehensive statement on Bitcoins by German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)
Markets

A New Physically Backed Bitcoin ETN Just Launched In Germany

By Shawn AmickJul 11, 2022
News
Jan Pleskač (on the left) and Evžen Englberth, founders Tropic Square
Business

Tropic Square To Launch Prototype For Open-Source Chips Used In Bitcoin Hardware

By Shawn AmickAug 10, 2022
News
Blockchain - Dubai Claiming Position at Forefront of Blockchain Technology
Business

Komainu Receives Provisional License For Bitcoin, Crypto Services In Dubai

By Shawn AmickJul 27, 2022
News
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Oil Companies In The Middle East To Use Excess Gas For Bitcoin Mining: Report

By Shawn AmickJun 1, 2022
News