MicroStrategy Offering $400 Million Notes For More Bitcoin, Announces “MacroStrategy” Bitcoin Subsidiary

MicroStrategy Offering $400 Million Notes For More Bitcoin, Announces “MacroStrategy” Bitcoin Subsidiary

MicroStrategy will offer $400 million in senior notes to buy more bitcoin, which will be held by its MacroStrategy subsidiary.
Author:
Publish date:
MicroStrategy will offer $400 million in senior notes to buy more bitcoin, which will be held by its MacroStrategy subsidiary.

Software intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced that it will offer $400 million in senior secured notes to buy more bitcoin and that the more than 90,000 BTC it has bought to date will now be held by a subsidiary called MacroStrategy.

“MicroStrategy … today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 … in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers,” according to an announcement published by the company. “MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoins.”

The announcement also clarified that the notes will be secured with MicroStrategy’s existing and future senior indebtedness, as well as its guarantors’ assets, including substantial amount of bitcoin it holds as a treasury asset.

“MicroStrategy’s existing approximately 92,079 bitcoins will be held by a newly formed subsidiary, MacroStrategy LLC,” per the announcement.

MicroStrategy has been progressively adopting a Bitcoin standard since it first announced its purchase of 0.1% of all of the bitcoin that will ever exist in August 2020. Its CEO, Michael Saylor, has been an outspoken advocate for the asset and its underlying technology. MicroStrategy’s ongoing BTC accumulation has resulted in significant growth for the business and delighted investors.

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Offers $650 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Paying Its Board Of Directors In Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Buys $1.026 Billion Of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Bitcoin Titan MicroStrategy Reports Major Growth In First Quarter

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Culture

MicroStrategy Buys Massive 0.1 Percent Of Total Bitcoin Supply

Michael Saylor
Markets

At $1 Trillion BTC Market Cap, MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Raise

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Why Does MicroStrategy Continue To Feverishly Accumulate Bitcoin?

Chinese regulators in Inner Mongolia have issued a notice calling for a stop to bitcoin mining operations in the region.
Markets

Why Investors Are So Excited About MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Major Middle Eastern Bank’s Swiss Subsidiary Offering Bitcoin Services

Video Game VR
Business

Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys 1,717 Bitcoin For $100 Million

Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

MoneyGram, Coinme Partner To Offer Fiat For Bitcoin At Thousands Of U.S. Locations

S
Technical

Zap Announces $3.5 Million Seed Round

NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Markets

As Corporations Build Bitcoin Treasuries, We All Win