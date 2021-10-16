October 16, 2021
Michael Saylor Bitcoin Interview: The Center Cannot Hold

Michael Saylor Interview on The Center Cannot Hold, a show on Bitcoin Magazine podcast.
In this Bitcoin Magazine Interview with host Alex McShane, MicroStrategy Founder and CEO Michael Saylor discusses initially buying Bitcoin for his firm, number go up mentality vs. Bitcoin maximalism, Bitcoin as digital property, Bitcoin as energy, the human right to property, the predator-prey dynamics of Bitcoin, and his bullish future outlook. 

