Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Simon Lapscher of Liquality wallet discussed his focus on atomic swaps with Bitcoin.
Author:
Publish date:
Simon Lapscher of Liquality wallet discussed his focus on atomic swaps with Bitcoin.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

This week on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Simon Lapscher, the CEO of Liquality wallet. Liquality is a very interesting wallet because it is focused on atomic swaps. In particular, it is focused on atomic swaps with Bitcoin.

Liquality makes it possible for your bitcoin to swap into any other currency that they support, trustlessly. One of the key user groups of Liquality wallet is Bitcoiners looking to leverage the RSK blockchain. Liquality makes it easy, trustless and seamless to swap into RBTC on RSK.

Lapscher stressed the importance of a wallet that makes Bitcoin’s native features accessible to users. The Liquality wallet is designed to make bitcoin and other digital assets/tokens interoperable and functional across the entire blockchain space. The goal is to make blockchain-based, trustless features easy and accessible for average users. This includes features that bitcoiners are really excited about, like using Lightning, CoinJoin, batch transactions, multisig and more.

Liquality plans to roll out Liquid support and atomic swaps between BTC and L-BTC. This will make Liquality the one-stop shop for BTC native features as well as atomic swaps with the extended Bitcoin ecosystem. 

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Banking On Bitcoin With Max Carjuzaa

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Sovryn Bitcoin With Edan Yago

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin In Venezuela With Javier Bastardo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: How To Store Your Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Sustainable Bitcoin Mining In North America With Peter Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Conviction In Bitcoin With George Mekhail

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Developing Bitcoin With John Newbery