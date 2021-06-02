Guggenheim Exploring Fund That Could Offer Bitcoin Exposure

Guggenheim Exploring Fund That Could Offer Bitcoin Exposure

Major financial institution Guggenheim Investments has filed for a fund that could offer indirect bitcoin exposure.
Author:
Publish date:
Major financial institution Guggenheim Investments has filed for a fund that could offer indirect bitcoin exposure.

According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), major global investment firm Guggenheim Investments is exploring a new fund that could seek exposure to bitcoin.

The filing indicates that the Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund, as the new product would be called, could seek to offer bitcoin exposure indirectly.

“The Fund may seek investment exposure to cryptocurrency (notably, Bitcoin), as often referred to as ‘virtual currency’ or ‘digital currency,’ through cash settled derivatives instruments, such as cash settled exchange traded futures, or through investment vehicles that offer exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through direct investments or indirect exposure such as derivatives contracts,” per the filing.

The filing also provides insight into Guggenheim’s view of cryptocurrency in general, which appears tepid at best.

“Cryptocurrency is a new technological innovation with a limited history; it is a highly speculative asset and future regulatory actions or policies may limit, to a materially adverse extent, the value of the Fund’s indirect investment in cryptocurrency and the ability to exchange a cryptocurrency or utilize it for payments,” the filing reads.

With more than $245 billion in assets under management, Guggenheim Investments is one of the largest investment firms in the world. The potential for it to offer a fund that provides bitcoin exposure, even indirectly, is another sign of growing institutional interest in BTC. Recently, major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase & Co. have all been exploring similar offerings.

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Morgan Stanley Files To Offer Bitcoin Exposure Through Institutional Funds

Wave Financial is offering a bitcoin derivatives yield fund, offering investors indirect exposure to bitcoin.
Markets

Financial Group Offers Indirect Exposure to Bitcoin With Investment Fund Yields

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Report: Swiss Investment Bank UBS Planning Cryptocurrency Offerings

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF

Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer A Note Tied To An ETF Capable Of Investing In Bitcoin

New Zealand’s Māori haven’t held economic sovereignty in the past or today. But does Bitcoin offer a chance to change the future?
Business

New Zealand Retirement Fund Invests In Bitcoin

bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

VanEck Launches ETF Offering Exposure To Bitcoin-Focused Companies

Press-release-image-v2
Sponsored Story

As The Bitcoin Rally Propels Invictus, ICAP Offers Investors Exposure To Its Success

Following frustrated attempts from regulators around a bitcoin ETF, VanEck and SolidX are opting for a trial run with institutional investors.
Business

Wells Fargo Will Offer Actively-Managed Cryptocurrency Product

Adoption & community - Simon Dixon Reflects on the 10th Anniversary of Bitcoin
Markets

Morgan Stanley Set To Offer Clients Access To Bitcoin Funds

FinCEN Files, Bitcoin And Money Laundering
Culture

FinCEN Files Remind Us That Bitcoin Is Still Not For Money Laundering

Dark web - New York Makes First Money Laundering Conviction Involving Cryptocurrency
Business

Fidelity Joins Rush For Bitcoin ETFs With New Filing

Over 30 percent of Chinese cryptocurrency investors think the bitcoin price will surpass $30,000 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.
Markets

CoinShares Offers Institutional On-Ramp With Physically-Backed Bitcoin ETP

A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Report: China Bans Financial Institutions From Offering Bitcoin Services

Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Reportedly Planning To Offer A Bitcoin Fund