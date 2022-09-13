Skip to main content
Fidelity, Citadel Securities, Charles Schwab Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange
News

Fidelity, Citadel Securities, Charles Schwab Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

The group of financial behemoths is launching a bitcoin and crypto exchange to be settled on-chain with the liquidity backing of legacy finance.

Bitcoin/QuoteInspector

The group of financial behemoths is launching a bitcoin and crypto exchange to be settled on-chain with the liquidity backing of legacy finance.

  • A group of financial behemoths have partnered to launch a bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange.
  • Among the participants are Fidelity, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab.
  • Transactions will be settled on-chain at low-cost.

A coalition of financial titans including Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, and Fidelity Digital Assets have launched a bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, per a press release.

EDX Markets (EDXM) is meant to serve as a powerhouse exchange backed by the liquidity of legacy financial institutions. Other notable contributors in the venture include Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and Virtu Financial, as Bitcoin Magazine previously reported.

“We look forward to welcoming additional participants to the exchange, which will drive ongoing trading in this important asset class while creating a virtuous cycle of continually enhanced liquidity and efficiency supported by MEMX’s cutting-edge technology,” said Jamil Nazarali, CEO of EDX Markets and former global head of business development at Citadel Securities.

MEMX is a market operator founded in 2019 with a special focus on technological infrastructure. The infrastructure provider was chosen by EDXM to build a scalable solution that will enable the exchange to operate within a multitude of markets for both institutional and retail investors.

Additionally, the release states that by leveraging multiple partners for custodial and security services, EDXM transactions will be “netted and settled on the blockchain.”

“Crypto is a $1 trillion global asset class with over 300 million participants and pent-up demand from millions more,” said EDXM’s board of directors.

“Unlocking this demand requires a platform that can meet the needs of both retail traders and institutional investors with high compliance and security standards,” the board concluded. 

Bitcoin Price
Business

Financial Behemoths Partner For New Bitcoin, Crypto Trading Platform: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

LATAM’s Largest Investment Bank BTG Pactual Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
unnamed (12)
Business

Blockstream, Sevenlabs Partner To Launch Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Sponsored Story

BitMEX Announces New Spot Bitcoin And Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Kuala Lumpur is the national capital and most populous city in Malaysia.
Business

One Of Malaysia’s Largest Investment Banks To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Super App

By Shawn Amick
News
europe
Business

Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP In Europe

By Namcios
News
Startups - Fidelity's Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology SVP Joins BLOQ as COO
Business

Fidelity To Allow Its 34 Million Individual Investors To Buy Bitcoin: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption & community - Swiss "Crypto Valley" to Create Digital Identities for Its Citizens on the Ethereum Blockchain
Business

Swiss Exchange Relai To Release A Bitcoin Debit Card

By Shawn Amick
News
A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential top photo.
Legal

U.S. Senators Condemn Fidelity Investments’ Bitcoin 401(k) In Open Letter

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy To Allow Employees To Invest In Bitcoin As Part Of 401(k) Plan

By Shawn Amick
News
Orange pilling is a way to bring about bitcoin adoption and hyperbitcoinization by teaching people about it top photo.
Business

Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Bitcoin Market With Local Exchange Acquisition

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Brazil’s Largest Broker XP Just Launched Bitcoin Trading Services

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Fifth Largest Swiss Bank To Enable Bitcoin Trading For Over 2 Million Customers

By Shawn Amick
News
donate bitcoin
Business

The Giving Block Launches First-Ever Bitcoin, Crypto Donations Fund For Miami Nonprofits

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Reportedly In Talks With FTX For Bitcoin, Crypto Derivatives

By Shawn Amick
News