El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

The president of El Salvador announced that a law making bitcoin legal tender has been approved, providing details about what this will mean.
Author:
Publish date:
The president of El Salvador announced that a law making bitcoin legal tender has been approved, providing details about what this will mean.

According to an announcement from President Nayib Bukele, the Congress of El Salvador has approved a law regulating bitcoin as legal tender. He announced that 62 out of 84 votes approved the measure.

Bill text also shared by the president indicated that the purpose of the law is to “regulate bitcoin as unrestricted legal tender with liberating power, unlimited in any transaction, and to any title that public or private natural or legal persons require carrying out.”

The law text also indicated that the exchange rate between BTC and the USD will be established freely by the market, tax contributions may be made in bitcoin, exchanges in bitcoin will not be subject to capital gains taxes and that every economic agent must accept BTC when offered unless they do not have access to the technology that would allow them to do so.

“The State shall provide alternatives that allow the user to carry out transactions in bitcoin and have automatic and instant convertibility from bitcoin to USD if they wish,” it reads. “Furthermore, the State will promote the necessary training and mechanisms so that the population can access bitcoin transactions.”

It’s not immediately clear what platforms or services El Salvador may leverage to help its citizens onboard to Bitcoin, but Jack Mallers, the founder of Lightning Payments platform Strike, helped Bukele announce this forthcoming law at the Bitcoin 2021 event last week. During the announcement, Mallers said that he was helping El Salvador establish the necessary infrastructure for its citizens to utilize Bitcoin.

Before the law is enforced, the Banco de Desarrollo de El Salvador will create a trust that can guarantee automatic and instantaneous conversion of bitcoin to USD.

“All obligations in money expressed in USD, existing before the effective date of this law, may be paid in bitcoin,” per the law text.

The law will take effect 90 days after its forthcoming publication in the country’s official gazette.

Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

El Salvador To Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Strike Launches In El Salvador

Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

In Wake Of Tragedy, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Community Raising Donations For Memorial Surf Center

large chairforce laser eyes origins el salvador
Culture

A Look At The Origins Of Bitcoin Laser Eyes, As El Salvador's President Dons Them

Regulation - Making the Case for Bitcoin as Legal Property
Business

Making the Case for Bitcoin as Legal Property

Digital assets - New “Sovereign” Cryptocurrency Will Be Legal Tender in the Marshall Islands
Business

New “Sovereign” Cryptocurrency Will Be Legal Tender in the Marshall Islands

Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

On the Coast of El Salvador, Bitcoin Is Becoming the Standard

Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

El Salvador Surf Team Rides The Bitcoin Wave

Regulation - India May Legalize Bitcoin Under “Strong” Rules
Business

India May Legalize Bitcoin Under “Strong” Rules

Regulation - Malta Approves Favorable Cryptocurrency Bills in Next Step as a Blockchain Island
Business

Malta Approves Favorable Cryptocurrency Bills in Next Step as a Blockchain Island

Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Culture

Texas Law Creates Legal Clarity For Bitcoin

Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF Approved In Latin America

Op-ed - California Bill to Legalize Bitcoin
Business

California Bill to Legalize Bitcoin

Regulation - Palestine May Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency as Sovereign Legal Tender
Business

Palestine May Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency as Sovereign Legal Tender