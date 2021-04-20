Canada’s DMG Blockchain Acquires 3,600 Bitcoin Mining ASICs

Per a press release, Canada-based DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has announced the purchase of 3,600 bitcoin ASIC miners which will help to increase the company’s total bitcoin mining hash rate capacity to over 500 peta hashes per second.

According to the announcement, the new purchase of the miners is in line with the company’s ongoing goal of increasing its bitcoin mining capacity.

“DMG is regularly evaluating and negotiating with leading Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers for further purchase orders in accordance with its immersion retrofitting schedule, which facilitates additional purchases, as appropriate, to continue to meet the company’s 2021 hash rate targets,” according to the release. “Delivery of these miners is expected to begin in August 2021 and continue for the next 12 months.”

China’s dominance in Bitcoin mining is being cut down by the growth of more mining firms in North America and other parts of the world. As Bitcoin Magazine reported, “Bitcoin mining will become a strategic investment sector for many nation states. Slowly at first, and then all at once.”

DMG in particular has seen opportunity in offering a mining pool that is “dedicated to transparency and good governance” in North America, as Bitcoin Magazine reported in November 2020.