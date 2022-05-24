Skip to main content
Survey: Companies Accepting Bitcoin, Crypto Have Positive Impact On Their Image
News

Survey: Companies Accepting Bitcoin, Crypto Have Positive Impact On Their Image

A survey from CoinsPaid saw respondents from Argentina, Brazil and Colombia positively view bitcoin as the future of money amid high inflation levels.

A survey from CoinsPaid saw respondents from Argentina, Brazil and Colombia positively view bitcoin as the future of money amid high inflation levels.

  • CoinsPaid recently surveyed respondents from Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia on their outlook of companies accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
  • Over 50% of Brazilians, 38% of Argentinians, and 35% of Colombians view currencies like bitcoin being accepted by companies positively or think it could be the future of money.
  • After the Brazilian Senate passed a regulatory bill for cryptocurrencies, 36% of Brazilians would prefer a currency like bitcoin to be used for daily purchases.

CoinsPaid, a European cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, released research to Bitcoin Magazine that shows companies accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are viewed positively and provide noticeable impact on people’s lives in Brazil, Columbia and Argentina.

The survey, which was conducted this past March, showed that 50.5% of Brazilians viewed bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies being accepted by companies with a positive outlook, or that they believed cryptocurrency would be the future of money. Likewise, Argentina reported 38.1% positively towards their outlook while Colombia surveyed at 35.7%.

Respondents from all three countries reportedly stated that one of the main factors that would determine whether or not they wanted to use something like bitcoin for daily transactions is greater security in transactions. This shows a clear demand for bitcoin as its network is by far the largest and most decentralized providing the strongest form of transactional security with a verifiable and uncontrollable public ledger.

Brazilians also showed 36.3% of respondents would prefer to use a currency like bitcoin for daily purchases, which was echoed by the Brazilian Senate as they passed a bill this past February seeking to regulate the broader market.

The movement of countries like Brazil, Argentina and Colombia considering the adoption of new forms of money has not only spurred from heightened levels of inflation, but also from the inspiration provided from El Salvador in its own adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, being the first Latin American country to do so.

In April this year, Reuters reported that Argentina was experiencing over 55% inflation while a Chainalysis report shows Argentina as being the second-highest ranked country for the adoption of cryptocurrencies. Similarly, Brazil experienced a 28-year high for inflation this past April, while Colombia experienced its highest levels of inflation in over 20 years for the same time period.

Bitcoin allows countries to opt-out of controlled economies with a form of money that guarantees inflation cannot devalue their wealth over time while delivering exceptionally low fees with incontestable and incomparable security.

In worldwide surveys on Facebook’s Libra, respondents have indicated overwhelming distrust of the digital currency.
Business

Low On Trust: Survey Respondents Are Skeptical of Libra

By Jimmy AkiJul 25, 2019
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

BitMEX Announces New Spot Bitcoin And Crypto Exchange

By Shawn AmickMay 18, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Business

Central Bank Of Argentina Bans Banks From Offering Bitcoin, Crypto Services

By Shawn AmickMay 6, 2022
News
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Silvergate Bank Saw Over $14 Billion in Bitcoin, Crypto Deposited In Q1 2022

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Op-ed - California Accuses Bitcoin Foundation of Unlicensed Money Transmission
Markets

California Governor Signs Executive Order Encouraging Bitcoin And Crypto Businesses

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

One Of The Largest Real Estate Developers In Brazil Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick22 hours ago
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Investing - NASDAQ to Add Liquid Indices Tracking Value of BTC and ETH
Business

Majority of Financial Advisors Want To Increase Bitcoin Exposure: Nasdaq Survey

By Shawn AmickApr 11, 2022
News
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Business

Panama Assembly Passes Bill Regulating Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding.
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow

By Shawn AmickApr 25, 2022
News
Startups - Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitfinex Plans Move to Switzerland
Business

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
FSlLfwnXoAE7UbH
Business

Former Meta Lead Launches Bitcoin Lightning Company, Lightspark

By Shawn AmickMay 12, 2022
News
Nubank Office
Business

Warren Buffett-Backed Digital Bank Nubank Buys Bitcoin, Adds Trading In App

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines.
Business

Global Supply Chain Logistics Company Flexport Has Bitcoin On Their Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickFeb 28, 2022
News