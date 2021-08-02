Casa Launches Dollar Cost Average Bitcoin Buying Service

Casa Launches Dollar Cost Average Bitcoin Buying Service

Casa is launching a product allowing users to purchase Bitcoin via automatic bank payments that are then sent straight to a user’s multisig wallet.
Author:
Publish date:
Casa is launching a product allowing users to purchase Bitcoin via automatic bank payments that are then sent straight to a user’s multisig wallet.

Bitcoin security services startup Casa is launching a product allowing users to dollar-cost average (DCA) into Bitcoin, purchasing BTC via bank payments that are then sent straight to a user’s multisig wallet.

DCA bitcoin buying solutions are growing popular on many exchanges, presenting investors with the option to make small recurring purchases to smooth exposure to price volatility and promote long-term investing habits.

Casa’s CEO Nick Neuman commented, “Our mission has always been to make Bitcoin self-sovereignty simple, and these new services are a major leap forward not just for Casa but for our industry and customers.”

Until this point, however, buyers using the industry’s more established exchanges had to manually transfer bitcoin purchased via such a strategy into their multisig wallets. Casa, by contrast, charges a purchasing fee of 0.99%.

As an incentive to sign up for the service, Casa is also offering a Recurring Buy Boost to all paying customers.

“The first 500 users will earn an extra 5% boost for every single recurring order they make between now and September 1,” the company said in the release.

“More people are educating themselves about Bitcoin every day, and they are realizing that coins held on-exchange are vulnerable to hacks and theft from both inside and out,” Neuman continued.

Neuman concluded, “Increasingly, Bitcoin investors understand that there is no point accumulating censorship-resistant money if your funds aren’t seizure resistant. By making security go hand-in-hand with usability, and by rewarding those who take a privacy- and security-first approach, we are making it easier than ever for anyone to take part in money’s next revolution.”

Bitcoin custody provider Casa will now allow users to purchase bitcoin directly to their wallets, without having to go through an exchange.
Technical

Casa Launches In-Wallet Purchasing

Investing - During Bullish April
Culture

FastBitcoins Launches Dollar-Cost Averaging Feature

Op-ed - PayPal: Unprecedented Disruption in Payments and Financial Services
Business

PayPal Says Bitcoin Buying in UK Launching Soon

Investing - Bittrex Lands Bank Agreement to Help Customers Buy Bitcoin With Dollars
Markets

Bittrex Lands Bank Agreement to Help Customers Buy Bitcoin With Dollars

Bitcoin dollar cost averaging offers better average returns in the long run, peace of mind and an easy way into the world of Bitcoin.
Markets

Why Bitcoin Dollar Cost Averaging (BTCDCA) Is The Next Big Thing

Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Square Customers Buy $2.72 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin In Q2

Op-ed - BitQuick and Local Bitcoins Terminate Service in NY due to BitLicense Compliance Costs
Business

BitQuick and Local Bitcoins Terminate Service in NY due to BitLicense Compliance Costs

The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Technical

Emphasizing User Friendliness With Sovereignty, Casa Launches Free Wallet

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Business

DBS Private Launches Asia's First Bank-Backed Bitcoin Trust Services

Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

Amazon Is Getting Serious About Accepting Bitcoin For Payment

Op-ed - Hellobit to Launch Service to Cut International Remittance Costs by Up to Half
Business

Hellobit to Launch Service to Cut International Remittance Costs by Up to Half

Adoption & community - Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node
Business

Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node

Digital assets - A New Australian Dollar-Backed Stablecoin Slated to Launch on Stellar
Business

A New Australian Dollar-Backed Stablecoin Slated to Launch on Stellar

We review the specs, extra features and costs of purchasing the most popular Bitcoin full node products on the market versus building them yourself.
Reviews

Buy or DIY? An Overview of 7 Bitcoin Full Node Products

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

FastBitcoins Expanding Bitcoin Buying Services To Australia