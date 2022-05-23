Skip to main content
One Of The Largest Real Estate Developers In Brazil Now Accepts Bitcoin
News

One Of The Largest Real Estate Developers In Brazil Now Accepts Bitcoin

Gafisa, one of the largest Brazilian real estate developers, now accepts bitcoin for real estate transactions through a partnership with Foxbit.

Gafisa, one of the largest Brazilian real estate developers, now accepts bitcoin for real estate transactions through a partnership with Foxbit.

  • Brazilian real estate developer, Gafisa, is now accepting bitcoin as payment for real estate transactions.
  • In order to bring bitcoin to its customers, Gafisa partnered with a cryptocurrency gateway provider known as Foxbit.
  • Bitcoin improves real estate transactions by allowing quick and final settlement of transactions, low fees and removing intermediaries

Gafisa, one of the largest Brazilian real estate developers, is now accepting bitcoin as payment for the purchase of real estate, according to a press release from Foxbit, a cryptocurrency payment gateway provider.

Foxbit stated that one of the reasons for Gafisa’s bitcoin integration was the removal of intermediaries. In the real estate market, plenty of entities get a piece of the pie, be it banks, real estate companies and agents, payment processors or other involved parties; there’s no shortage of intermediaries in a real estate transaction. Bitcoin helps lessen the costs of transactions with quick and final settlements while eliminating the risk of fraud.

The press release stated that Gafisa’s decision to accept bitcoin was also largely based on the disruptive nature of the technology which can open opportunities for further innovation in the growing sector.

This growth has seen Brazil has become one of the leading countries for the adoption of bitcoin. Not only does Brazil rank number six in on-chain value transacted in a report by Chainalysis, but Gafisa houses 1 out of every 130 Brazilians, according to Gafisa data, making this a natural path of progression.

“Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in market value and, technologically, the most ballast currency in history,” said Guilherme Benevides, CEO of Gafisa. “It is a currency that is growing in popularity every day, also expanding the possibilities of its use.”

Benevides continued to explain that bitcoin follows a path of progression and with the digital revolution currently being experienced worldwide, Gafisa feels digital payments will continue to garner an increasingly high level of presence in emerging economies.

“There is a natural tendency to digitize payments,” Benevides explained. “If we stop to think that the Central Bank will launch the digital real in 2022, we can conclude that, in fact, digital currencies are increasingly present in the world."

Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Business

Brazil’s Largest Broker XP To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMay 12, 2022
News
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

Dubai Real Estate Giant To Accept Bitcoin As Payment

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
Startups - Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitfinex Plans Move to Switzerland
Business

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE Adds Lightning Off-Ramp For Bitcoin Gaming Rewards in Brazil

By Shawn AmickMar 17, 2022
News
A new mixing protocol called CashFusion challenges the assumption that CoinJoins require equal amounts for the mix to be effective.
Business

Buying And Selling Real Estate With Bitcoin In 2022

By Paul GilbertFeb 27, 2022
Opinion
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Markets

Brazil Is Now One Step Closer To Regulating Bitcoin

By NamciosApr 13, 2022
News
OG-copy
Business

Latin American Real Estate Market Leader Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

By NamciosNov 10, 2021
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

U.S. Real Estate Company Harbor To Accept Bitcoin

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News
Chess Tournaments, Tech Giants And $100,000 In Bitcoin
Business

Bitcoin Is A Better Store Of Value Than Real Estate

By John TuldJan 14, 2022
Opinion
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Markets

Brazil Takes First Step To Regulate Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Why Real Estate Investors Should Love Bitcoin

By John TuldJan 19, 2022
Opinion
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News