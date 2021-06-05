Blockstream, Square To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

Blockstream, Square To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

Blockstream and Square partnered to construct a solar-powered bitcoin mining facility and demonstrate potential for sustainable energy use.
Author:
Publish date:
Blockstream and Square partnered to construct a solar-powered bitcoin mining facility and demonstrate potential for sustainable energy use.

Bitcoin infrastructure company Blockstream and financial services company Square will be partnering to construct a solar-powered Bitcoin mining facility. It will be located at one of Blockstream’s preexisting mining facilities and is part of Square’s Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative.

Square plans to invest $5 million in the facility and Blockstream will provide infrastructure and management experience, according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

“The facility will be a proof-of-concept for a 100% renewable energy Bitcoin mine at scale, with the economics of the build out — including operational costs and returns on investment — made open to the public,” according to the release.

Blockstream will maintain a public dashboard that shows real-time metrics about the facility’s performance, including its power output and bitcoin mining yield, accessible to anyone through an internet browser. By providing this information transparently, the hope is that the facility will prove that Bitcoin can propel the world toward renewable energy.

“Many mining operations throughout the world, including our own, already rely on renewable energy because it is the most cost-effective power available,” said Chris Cook, the chief information officer and head of mining at Blockstream, per the announcement. “We’re hoping to demonstrate that a renewable mining facility in the real world is not only possible but empirically prove that Bitcoin accelerates the world toward a sustainable future.”

“The project will serve as an ongoing, transparent case study that will allow us to learn together the specific unit economics of clean energy Bitcoin mining,” added Neil Jorgensen, the global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) lead at Square, according to the release. “We can’t wait to start sharing our results with the community.”

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

BlockFi Hosts Bitcoin Mining Operations With Blockstream

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

Square Makes The Case For Clean Energy Bitcoin

Privacy & security - Blockstream Open Sources Development of Its Proof of Reserves Tool
Business

Blockstream Launches Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Token

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

Crypto Mining
Business

Seetee Partners With Blockstream For Bitcoin Mining Development

The latest version of the Blockstream Green bitcoin wallet includes a Tor integration that can be leveraged to obfuscate a user’s IP address.
Business

Blockstream Buys $25 Million Of Bitcoin Mining Hardware From MicroBT

Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.16.0 Is Released: Here’s What’s New
Business

Square Crypto’s Steve Lee On Developer Grants, Energy FUD And Bitcoin 2021

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Announce Bitcoin Mining Council

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Using the Composite Bitcoin Energy Index (CBEI), we can determine how much electrical power Bitcoin draws and how much electrical energy it has used.
Business

Introducing CBEI: A New Way To Measure Bitcoin Network Electrical Consumption

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

How Large-Scale Bitcoin Mining Is Driving Clean Energy Innovation

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo, DMG Blockchain Join Group Promoting Bitcoin Mining Decarbonization

The company’s new bitcoin mining hosting service and pool is its attempt to re-democratize the mining economy.
Business

Blockstream Mining: A Grassroots Vision for Redistributing Hashrate

Square, the payments company with a penchant for Bitcoin and open-source development, has launched a membership organization to curb stifling patents.
Business

Square Launches Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance To Protect Innovation