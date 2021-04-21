Baillie Gifford Invests $100 Million In Blockchain.com

Baillie Gifford Invests $100 Million In Blockchain.com

110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford has invested $100 million in bitcoin wallet, exchange and explorer tool Blockchain.com.
Author:
Publish date:
110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford has invested $100 million in bitcoin wallet, exchange and explorer tool Blockchain.com.

The CEO and cofounder of cryptocurrency wallet and exchange service provider Blockchain.com, Peter Smith, has announced that investment management company Baillie Gifford contributed $100 million to its $300 million funding round held in March.

Per the announcement, the 110-year-old asset management firm became the largest single investor in the history of Blockchain.com. Additionally, Blockchain.com is one of the first cryptocurrency companies that Baillie Gifford has invested in.

According to Smith, the investment is “a validation that a balanced and diversified retail/institutional business has incredible growth potential in the coming years.” He added that “we’re honored to include [Baillie Gifford] on our journey to bring the next 1B people into crypto.”

Baillie Gifford has made a name for itself in the technological space, as the firm has a knack for picking emerging leaders. It has invested in companies like Tesla, Google, Amazon and Airbnb over the last 20 years, per the announcement.

Blockchain.com was one of the first wallet providers in the Bitcoin space and it offers a free Bitcoin blockchain explorer tool. But some within the Bitcoin community feel that it could do more to support Bitcoin specifically. Users on Reddit, for instance, have noted accusations that the firm is “subverting segwit adoption” and that it “is widely believed to never accept it in the future.”

Technical - DCG’s Bitcoin Scaling Proposal and What it Needs to Succeed
Business

Digital Currency Group To Invest $250 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

NYDIG Raises $100 Million, Details Bitcoin-Powered Insurance Strategy

European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde appears open to cryptocurrency and aware of its potential for social good.
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer Clients Bitcoin Investment Vehicles

Since accepting bitcoin donations in 2015, Fidelity’s humanitarian division has solicited over $100 million in cryptocurrency donations.
Culture

Fidelity Charitable Surpasses $100 Million in Cryptocurrency Donations

According to a report from cryptocurrency trading analysis firm SFOX, bitcoin emerged from 2019 with low volatility and as an uncorrelated macro asset.
Markets

Robinhood Saw Cryptocurrency Trading Spike To 9.5 Million Customers In Q1

Prime Factor Capital Ltd., an investment management firm headquartered in London, has become the first crypto-focused hedge fund to be authorized by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a full-scope alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) under European Union rules.
Business

First Crypto Investment Firm Receives Regulatory Approval in U.K.

Grayscale Investments has voluntarily filed to have its Bitcoin Trust, the first digital currency investment product, regulated by the SEC.
Business

Grayscale Gifts $1 Million To Coin Center, Will Match Up To $1 Million More In February

Investing - Chinese and US Investors Team Up to Create a Global Crypto Investment Fund
Markets

Chinese and US Investors Team Up to Create a Global Crypto Investment Fund

The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Manufacturer Canaan Expects Major Growth In 2021

Op-ed - Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa
Business

Caruso To Accept Rent In BTC, Allocate Portion Of Treasury To BTC

Startups - Chainalysis Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding From Accel Ventures
Business

Chainalysis Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding From Accel Ventures

New Zealand’s Māori haven’t held economic sovereignty in the past or today. But does Bitcoin offer a chance to change the future?
Business

New Zealand Retirement Fund Invests In Bitcoin

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Markets

MassMutual Buys $100 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

Regulation - Innisfil Becomes First City in Canada to Accept Bitcoin for Municipal Taxes
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF In North America Reaches $1 Billion In Assets

Investing - Kraken Advances U.K. Expansion With the Acquisition of Futures Platform
Business

Bitcoin Surge Has Kraken Considering Direct Listing