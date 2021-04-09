Bitcoin Surge Has Kraken Considering Direct Listing

Bitcoin Surge Has Kraken Considering Direct Listing

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly considering following in Coinbase’s footsteps and conducting a direct public listing.
Author:
Publish date:
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly considering following in Coinbase’s footsteps and conducting a direct public listing.

In a move that would significantly cement the position of bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges as major businesses, Kraken, a prominent U.S.-based exchange, is reportedly considering going public next year via direct listing, according to CNBC.

The report cited “record trading volumes and new clients amid a surge in the price of bitcoin” as motivation for the potential listing by Kraken, and it’s likely that the success of Coinbase’s direct listing is motivating it as well.

With a user base of more than six million, Kraken is ranked among the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges. According to available data from CoinMarketCap, it currently sits fourth on the list of the largest exchanges by trading volume.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the company's CEO and founder, Jesse Powell, revealed that it has been able to leverage the recent surge in bitcoin’s price. According to Powell, the gains the firm made as of February had beaten the entirety of those made in the previous year.

Bitcoin hit a record high price of over $60,000 in mid-March. Analysts and traders alike have attributed the price rally to the entrance of institutional investors into the industry. During this period, institutions like Tesla, MicroStrategy and a host of others made huge investments into BTC.

Recently, Kraken's main rival in the U.S., Coinbase, revealed that it is set to go public in a blockbuster direct listing that is set for next week. This listing could help to push the value of the firm to as high as $100 billion. Coinbase also recently announced a record quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Investing - Kraken Advances U.K. Expansion With the Acquisition of Futures Platform
Markets

Kraken Advances U.K. Expansion With the Acquisition of Futures Platform

Review - Kraken: An Overview of One of Europe's Top Bitcoin Exchanges
Reviews

Kraken: An Overview of One of Europe's Top Bitcoin Exchanges

Investing - Kraken Advances U.K. Expansion With the Acquisition of Futures Platform
Technical

Kraken Announces Lightning Integration

After its head of research expressed optimism, the Bitwise bitcoin ETF proposal has been rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Markets

Coinbase Announces Intention To Go Public With Direct Listing

Digital assets - Kraken Delists Bitcoin SV Following Online Poll from Over 70
Markets

Kraken Delists Bitcoin SV Following Online Poll from Over 70,000 Users

Regulation - “Someone’s Got to Be the Voice of Reason” — Kraken Responds to NY AG Report
Business

“Someone’s Got to Be the Voice of Reason” — Kraken Responds to NY AG Report

A judge has determined that Coinbase will have to answer to a lawsuit over its listing of bitcoin cash in court.
Culture

Coinbase Has to Litigate Suit Over BCH Listing in Court, Judge Rules

Regulation - Cryptocurrency Exchanges Fall Short in Safeguarding Funds: Report
Business

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Fall Short in Safeguarding Funds: Report

k-blog-btcpay-k
Business

Kraken Announces Largest-Ever Grant to BTCPay Server

South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit plans to institute direct regulations on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Business

South Korea Will Take a Direct Approach to Crypto Exchange Regulations

Op-ed - Kraken Joins Exchanges Refusing to Apply for a BitLicense
Business

Kraken Joins Exchanges Refusing to Apply for a BitLicense, Suspends Service in New York

A judge has determined that Coinbase will have to answer to a lawsuit over its listing of bitcoin cash in court.
Business

Coinbase Receives Approval For Public Listing

Op-ed - Bitcoin Exchange Kraken Lands Multi-million Dollar Investment from Japanese Venture Capital Firm SBI
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Kraken Lands Multi-million Dollar Investment from Japanese Venture Capital Firm SBI

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Markets

In Going Public, Coinbase Will Bring Bitcoin Exchanges To The Big Leagues

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is teaming up with insurance provider Aon to launch a captive insurance subsidiary that would solely serve the exchange.
Business

Coinbase Set to Launch Insurance Subsidiary With Aon