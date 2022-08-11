Skip to main content
Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Secures 708 MW Capacity, Expects To Create 600 New Jobs
News

Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Secures 708 MW Capacity, Expects To Create 600 New Jobs

The U.S. based bitcoin miner looks to create over new 600 jobs and scale beyond the secured 708 MW capacity.

The U.S. based bitcoin miner looks to create over new 600 jobs and scale beyond the secured 708 MW capacity.

  • Genesis Digital Assets secured an additional 708 MW of operating capacity.
  • The bitcoin mining company expects to create 130 full-time jobs with an additional 495 construction jobs.
  • Starting in 2013, the company has reportedly mined over $1 billion in bitcoin.

Genesis Digital Assets, one the leading industrial bitcoin miners in the U.S., just acquired an additional 708 megawatts (MW) of operating capacity with the potential to scale, per a press release.

"We're very pleased with the pace of our U.S. expansion,” said Andrey Kim, COO of Genesis. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to scale our capacity and while the market remains volatile, we remain more committed than ever to executing on our mission to provide the infrastructure that powers the Bitcoin network."

Furthermore, the mining company expects to create more than 130 full-time jobs with an added 495 construction jobs for local communities in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"Every day, we are given a chance to create meaningful and lasting relationships by creating job opportunities for the local communities in which we operate,” commented Lydia Nyarko, global head of HR at Genesis.

Of course, not all miners are experiencing the same growth and expansion Genesis currently is. The ecosystem has witnessed varying amounts of capitulation, though some firms have managed to increase their holdings despite market downtrends. Even still, Genesis looks forward to the creation of job opportunities for those looking to indulge themselves in the mining industry.

“Witnessing our organization grow has been incredibly fulfilling! Bitcoin mining offers access to an exciting career path with lots of potential to grow as the industry becomes larger and larger in the years ahead,” Nyarko stated.

Genesis was founded in 2013 and has amassed over 20 industrial-scale bitcoin mining facilities with over 300,000 miners that have reportedly mined over $1 billion in bitcoin. 

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Sustainable Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Purchases Over 1,000 Mining Rigs

By Shawn AmickJul 14, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Acquires 86 MW Mining Facility

By Shawn AmickAug 9, 2022
News
Mining - Bitmain Announces Antminer s17 Date: Can It Turn the Company’s Fortunes Around?
Business

Bitcoin Miner Merkle Partners With Bitmain for 500 MW Farm

By Shawn AmickFeb 11, 2022
News
Marathon Digital Holdings Facility
Business

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Eyes 199,000 Miners, Holds over 9,000 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Raises $35 Million In Financing From Trinity Capital

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Immersion cooling is a process that bitcoin miners utilize for their bitcoin mining rigs top photo.
Business

CleanSpark, TMGcore Partner For Immersion-Cooled Bitcoin Mining

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
In this exclusive Bitcoin Magazine video interview, Bull Bitcoin CEO Francis Pouliot talks about joining Blockstream’s Liquid network.
Business

JETCOOL Technologies To Release New Form Of Liquid Cooling For Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
FUQ6JWuWUAU6t6G
Business

Kenya’s Largest Power Provider To Offer Geothermal Energy To Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickJun 2, 2022
News
When bitcoin miners HODL their bitcoin in cold storage bitcoin wallets or other secure means, they keep their rewards safe top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Announces 1 Gigawatt Facility in Navarro County, Texas

By Shawn AmickApr 27, 2022
News
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Mawson Infrastructure Produced 185 Bitcoin In Record-Breaking May

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
With 40 million tons of e-waste generated each year, the unique incentives created by bitcoin miners offer a solution to a growing problem top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Signs 200-MW Power Agreement

By NamciosMar 31, 2022
News
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding top photo.
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow

By Shawn AmickApr 25, 2022
News
As political demonstrations show the world that Cubans are tired of dictatorship, Bitcoin is providing an option to peacefully protest and opt out of a broken system top photo.
Business

100,000 Cubans Are Using Bitcoin In Response To U.S. Sanctions

By Shawn AmickMay 3, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Methane-Capturer Vespene Energy Raises $4.3M To Help Cities Mine Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickAug 9, 2022
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy To Allow Employees To Invest In Bitcoin As Part Of 401(k) Plan

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News