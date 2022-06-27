Skip to main content
Bitcoin Magazine To Launch Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference In October
News

Bitcoin Magazine To Launch Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference In October

In collaboration with Amsterdam Decentralized and Westergas, Bitcoin Magazine is taking its signature Bitcoin Conference event to Europe this October.

In collaboration with Amsterdam Decentralized and Westergas, Bitcoin Magazine is taking its signature Bitcoin Conference event to Europe this October.

  • Bitcoin Magazine is launching its first European Bitcoin conference event in pursuit of hyperbitcoinization – Bitcoin Amsterdam.
  • The event will be held from October 12-14 at the iconic Westergas venue in Amsterdam.
  • As Bitcoin Magazine extends to Europe, the company promises “No region left behind” in pursuit of hyperbitcoinization.

Bitcoin Magazine, the leading authority in Bitcoin, is bringing its signature Bitcoin conference event, typically held in the United States, to a European audience through collaboration with Amsterdam Decentralized and Westergas for a brand new event – Bitcoin Amsterdam.

The European-focused event will be held from October 12-14, 2022 and will gather brilliant minds in Bitcoin from the region, and from around the world. Thought leaders and innovative minds alike will gather to discuss Bitcoin with a specific focus on global adoption. As this event extends to Europe, the intended message of hyperbitcoinization is simple – “No region left behind.”

Bitcoin Amsterdam marks Bitcoin Magazines first major event outside of the U.S. with an aim to galvanize the growing European interest in Bitcoin. From a regulatory standpoint, Europe largely remains a laggard behind other countries, however the growing individual investor interest in the region enables a rare opportunity to spark a fire.

“While Europe is lagging behind other regions in terms of regulatory and governmental acceptance, demand from ordinary investors and institutions is among the highest in the world,” said David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine. “What’s more, the continent’s significant Bitcoin developer and innovator community is helping shape the future of the world’s preeminent digital currency – and which continues to rise.”

The Bitcoin Amsterdam conference will be held in the region’s creative hub and most iconic venue – Westergas.

“Europe has been at the forefront of financial and technological innovation for over 500 years, with Amsterdam playing a particularly noteworthy role in the development of modern banking, making it the perfect choice for our first European event,” Bailey continued.

General admission tickets will start at €249 and Whale Passes at €2,999. To learn more about Bitcoin Amsterdam and future Bitcoin conference events such as speakers and other newsworthy mentions, follow The Bitcoin Conference on Twitter. Previous speakers at Bitcoin conference events have included Michael Saylor, Peter Thiel, and Serena Williams. 

Bitcoin Amsterdam is a subsidiary of BTC Inc, which also owns and operates Bitcoin Magazine.

Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 5.33.22 PM
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Partners With BitMEX To Bring High Quality Content To The Community

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

OctaPharma Launches Pilot To Get Paid In Bitcoin For Plasma Donations

By Shawn AmickMar 30, 2022
News
Image from iOS (57)
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Partners With Two Ukrainian NBA Players For Humanitarian Relief

By Shawn AmickMay 3, 2022
News
Very_Black_screen (1)
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Opens Bureau In Ukraine

By NikSep 23, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine has announced a partnership with Ukrainian entrepreneur Serhiy Tron to launch a bureau in Kyiv.
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Partners With Serhiy Tron To Launch Kyiv Bureau

By Bitcoin MagazineNov 18, 2021
Bitcoin News Week in Review
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Week in Review - October 19th, 2019

By Jimmy AkiOct 19, 2019
Eric Yakes What Bitcoin Does That Changes The World
Business

BTC Inc Gives Black Bitcoin Billionaire Members $100,000 Worth Of Bitcoin 2022 Conference Tickets

By Shawn AmickMar 9, 2022
News
Bitcoin is money for enemies — it does not matter how you use it, both political spectrums can.
Business

New Political Fundraising Platform For Bitcoin, Crypto Set To Launch In July

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Bitcoin News Week in Review
Business

Bitcoin Magazine's Week in Review - October 12th, 2019

By Jimmy AkiOct 12, 2019
With YouTube poised to penalize a broad array of videos, content creators can use these five steps to monetize their work with bitcoin.
Business

YouTube Bans Bitcoin Magazine’s 60K Follower Channel

By NamciosJan 11, 2022
News
SMF-BM-thumbnail2 (1)
Business

Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosJan 14, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Bitcoin Education Is Launching For 40 High Schools In Argentina

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Business

Brazil’s Largest Broker XP To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMay 12, 2022
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Business

Israeli Bank Leumi To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMar 25, 2022
News