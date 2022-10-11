Skip to main content
Bitcoin Ekasi Launches Financial Education Center In South Africa
News

Bitcoin Ekasi Launches Financial Education Center In South Africa

The center will focus on financial literacy, foundational mathematics and English skills for the youth while providing Bitcoin education to older cohorts.

The center will focus on financial literacy, foundational mathematics and English skills for the youth while providing Bitcoin education to older cohorts.

Bitcoin Ekasi, a circular bitcoin economy located in South Africa, has opened the Bitcoin Ekasi Center to provide financial literacy and bitcoin for local youths, entrepreneurs, and businesses, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

20220929_150114

Ekasi has already onboarded 10 local businesses to bitcoin in the area. The education center has signed on around 20 youths already in just one week and has a goal of doubling its attendance in the near future. Additionally, during the mornings, the center is open to the entire community Tuesday - Friday, and all day Saturday.

The youth attending the center’s educational program will also spend time with the Surfer Kids, another non-profit started by the same founder of Bitcoin Ekasi, Hermann Vivier, which focuses on character building and empowerment in impoverished areas.

“We recently celebrated Bitcoin Ekasi’s first anniversary and it's a surreal feeling to officially open the center,” said Vivier.

“In that time, I have witnessed financial empowerment through Bitcoin—affecting seemingly unrelated social issues in positive ways,” Vivier continued. “Through the Bitcoin Ekasi Center, I am honored that our team will be able to grow this movement and inspire other communities to think differently about money.”

The Ekasi center is backed by leading fintech Paxful and the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing clean water, quality education and humanitarian support with Bitcoin.

“In many communities I have seen first-hand, Bitcoin means opportunity, Bitcoin means a better chance at life,” said Yusuf Nessary, co-founder and director of Built With Bitcoin. “That all starts with education and we are proud to contribute to Bitcoin Ekasi’s efforts to empower a local community to take the reins on their financial future.”

The curriculum is age-based. Thus, younger attendants will focus more on foundational mathematics and English skills, while the older groups will center on three specific questions:

  • What is Bitcoin?
  • How does it work?
  • Why is it important?
20221005_131452

“Our society is based around money: who has it, how to get it, ways to grow it, what to do with it,” said Ray Youssef, founder and CEO of Paxful. “For the millions of people who are unable to access banks and credit, Bitcoin is a real solution for them to be able to join those conversations.” 

Books and culture are important to bitcoin and the way we educate people on bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

Bitcoin Educational Center Launches in El Salvador

By Namcios
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Bitcoin Education Is Launching For 40 High Schools In Argentina

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin transactions can be thought of as agreements between two parties, shaking hands as one spends bitcoin and the other accepts it. Top photo.
Business

Bitcoin NGO Motiv Launches Life Saving Programs For Financial Inclusion In Peru

By Shawn Amick
News
Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 11.44.08 AM
Business

Built With Bitcoin Completes Clean Water Project For 1,000 Nigerian Villagers

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin adoption in Africa is a major component of hyperbitcoinization as the continent readily develops for and educates the world top photo.
Business

Non-Profit ₿trust Is Funding New Bitcoin Developers In Africa

By Shawn Amick
News
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Business

River Financial Launches Zero-Fee Recurring Bitcoin Purchases

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-magazine-Circular-Economy-800x529
Business

Motiv Inc. Launches 16 Circular Bitcoin Economies In Peru

By Shawn Amick
News
vinteum_hero
Business

Vinteum Launches Funding Bitcoin Developers In Brazil, Latin America

By Shawn Amick
News
Swan Bitcoin Logo
Business

Swan Launches First Bitcoin-Only Platform For Financial Advisors

By Shawn Amick
News
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

By Namcios
A philanthropic effort led by the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and Bitcoin Magazine provided a ferry, school supplies and hope to an island in El Salvador top photo.
Culture

Building Bitcoin Communities: In El Salvador And Beyond

By Yusuf Nessary
Opinion
basketball-iso
Business

Lebron James To Launch Bitcoin And Crypto Education Program

By Namcios
News
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

LATAM’s Largest Investment Bank BTG Pactual Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption & community - From Chatroom to Classroom: The Evolution of Blockchain Education
Business

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Announce The Bitcoin Academy In Brooklyn, New York

By Shawn Amick
News
photo_2022-07-20_12-07-59
Business

Private Island In The Bahamas Seeks Bitcoin Lightning Wallet Provider Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News