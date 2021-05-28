Avenir, The Simplest Way To Invest In Bitcoin And Digital Assets
Sponsored Story

Avenir, The Simplest Way To Invest In Bitcoin And Digital Assets

The Avenir app focuses on providing users new to the crypto world with the easiest way to invest in bitcoin and other digital assets.
Author:
Publish date:
The Avenir app focuses on providing users new to the crypto world with the easiest way to invest in bitcoin and other digital assets.

This is a promoted article provided by Avenir.

Despite all of the hype around bitcoin and cryptocurrencies over the last 13 years, 95% of the world still doesn’t know anything about crypto, and over 99% has never purchased or held any digital assets. Avenir firmly believes that, through digital assets, the dream of a free and decentralized financial system is here and now and wants everyone to be part of it.

The Avenir app focuses on providing users new to the crypto world with the easiest way to invest in bitcoin and other digital assets.Through an interactive onboarding experience, and simple and automated investing strategies, Avenir turns your spare change into digital assets of your choice. Avenir believes that dollar-cost averaging and setting simple strategies to invest periodically is the best way to grow your wealth. With dollar-cost averaging, new users can regularly buy and hold digital assets without worrying about volatility. Over a long enough time horizon, regular investments into an appreciating asset will generate meaningful returns for investors even if the asset is very volatile in the short term.

Avenir is a young company with big dreams. With Avenir, you will soon be able to earn interest/yield on your crypto and to collect crypto rewards through a gamified investing experience. Avenir believes that everyone eventually takes the first step in their digital assets investing journey, and they want your first step to be simple, fun and rewarding.

Invest Passively Through Automated Tools

Avenir offers simple ways for investors to "set it and forget it." The app provides tools for people to set their own recurring investment criteria and allocate a small percentage of their paycheck toward investing into digital assets. For instance, Avenir users can set round ups where any transactions made on their cards are rounded up to the nearest dollar, and the difference is invested in an Avenir-curated portfolio of digital assets. This takes the pressure off of users trying to time the market and often ending up losing their investment. Avenir also allows their users to buy and sell digital assets anytime using their connected bank account.

What’s To Come

Avenir has tremendous capabilities and features coming to the app later this year. A few worth highlighting are:

  • Savings: Avenir is introducing savings allowing users to earn high interest on their bitcoin and other digital assets.
  • Gaming Rewards: The gaming feature allows users to earn rewards by playing fun interactive games and achieving certain milestones in the app.
  • Peer-To-Peer Transfers: Soon, Avenir users will be able to send and receive digital assets to and from external wallets.

To join us on this exciting journey, download our app, visit our websiteTwitter, Instagram or contact us at contact@avenirapp.co.

scIwQDbwgHnUkfZggSA4XKLSeL3Quu55LqNZ7Hs2_pWK_jGV3zatYCVa5_bTpP7zjQI-HSgp8aGn_2p_o8FMaQ3PiYmVbWAFYRc0huMChMoM0Vq2Xg77M3rgk2jNVdnAJDQtwJM0
WILrcSACFaE55ZI8FD7mviwuNPebTeHqKe4NQ7GfGdl4C-L015nFSRZ56I5B6oMUO_OPACX-RtgnQzua8UyZRo1_Hznh4vL9_a-XOtbXgJr34-C_X9k8vSlFo4EWFGB1j0-MsLr7

Privacy & security - PayPal Wins Patent for Ransomware Detection Solution
Business

PayPal To Acquire Digital Asset Custody Provider Curv

Technical - DCG’s Bitcoin Scaling Proposal and What it Needs to Succeed
Business

Digital Currency Group To Invest $250 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Markets

The Macro Case For Investing In Bitcoin

Startups - Tari Introduces a Blockchain Protocol for Digital Assets Built on Monero
Business

Tari Introduces a Blockchain Protocol for Digital Assets Built on Monero

People will quickly realize that libra, a digital U.S. dollar or any other centralized digital currency will not improve their finances or well-being.
Business

Op Ed: In the Battle Between Libra and a Digital Dollar, Bitcoin Will Win

Digital assets - Puerto Rico Approves Combination Bank for Fiat and Digital Assets
Business

Puerto Rico Approves Combination Bank for Fiat and Digital Assets

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

bull market bitcoin spring
Business

Baillie Gifford Invests $100 Million In Blockchain.com

Op-ed - Bermuda Is Quickly Gaining Favor as a Jurisdiction of Choice for Digital Assets
Business

Bermuda Is Quickly Gaining Favor as a Jurisdiction of Choice for Digital Assets

bitcoin-magazine-melting-800x529
Culture

Central Bank Digital Currencies And The Orwellian New World Order

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Bitcoin Usage Continues To Accelerate In Argentina

The Thailand subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange company Huobi Group has received one of the first digital asset licenses in the country.
Business

Huobi Granted Thailand’s Fifth Digital Asset License

Adoption & community - Educating the Next Wave of Bitcoin Developers
Culture

Education Is The Best Bitcoin Investment

If bitcoin is the next and final global money, then by definition (and by design) it is already circular.
Culture

The Second Order Effects Of Bitcoin: Digitization, Decentralization And Deflation

With 4.3 million bitcoin mining machines running on the network, Whatsminer’s founder predicts the Bitcoin hash rate will reach 120 exahashes by the end of 2019.
Business

Hut 8 Partners With Foundry Digital To Secure 475 PH/s In Bitcoin Mining Capacity