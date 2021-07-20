Interview: A New ETF Offering Bitcoin Exposure With Wes Fulford

Watch This Episode On YouTube



On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Christian Keroles sat down with the CEO of Viridi Funds Wes Fulford to discuss the $RIGZ clean energy mining exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining And Semiconductor ETF is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund that is focused on investments within the cryptocurrency mining and mining infrastructure industries. RIGZ was created by Viridi to align profit with purpose — a growing number of investors are keen to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through regulated investment vehicles, but also want to see active leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability. According to Fulford, Bitcoin mining is a sector that is particularly well suited to such an investment product as, according to recent figures, over 50% of North American bitcoin mining is done using renewable energy sources, which is a trend that Viridi hopes to encourage through products like RIGZ

