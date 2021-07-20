Interview: A New ETF Offering Bitcoin Exposure With Wes Fulford

Interview: A New ETF Offering Bitcoin Exposure With Wes Fulford

Wes Fulford joined the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” to discuss a clean energy mining ETF.
Author:
Publish date:
Wes Fulford joined the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” to discuss a clean energy mining ETF.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Christian Keroles sat down with the CEO of Viridi Funds Wes Fulford to discuss the $RIGZ clean energy mining exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining And Semiconductor ETF is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund that is focused on investments within the cryptocurrency mining and mining infrastructure industries. RIGZ was created by Viridi to align profit with purpose — a growing number of investors are keen to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through regulated investment vehicles, but also want to see active leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability. According to Fulford, Bitcoin mining is a sector that is particularly well suited to such an investment product as, according to recent figures, over 50% of North American bitcoin mining is done using renewable energy sources, which is a trend that Viridi hopes to encourage through products like RIGZ

To learn more, see Bitcoin Magazine’s coverage of the $RIGZ ETF.

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Foundry’s Mike Colyer On Bitcoin Mining In North America

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bringing The World To Bitcoin With Ivan Soto-Wright

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Sustainable Bitcoin Mining In North America With Peter Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Epic Of Bitcoin With Allen Farrington

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: The Bitcoin Bull Market With David Puell

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Why Bitcoin Is 1,000-Times Bigger Than Digital Gold With Aaron Segal

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Failure Scenarios With Keagan McClelland

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft