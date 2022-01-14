Skip to main content
Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference
News

Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

The festival will feature Logic, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and others to close out the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The festival will feature Logic, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and others to close out the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference.

BTC Media, the organizer of the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, announced that a music festival will close out this year’s edition of the gathering, uniting Bitcoiners around prominent performers. The Sound Money Fest (SMF) will be held at the combined campus of the Miami Beach Convention Center and the adjacent Pride Park on Saturday, April 9, from 10 am to 10 pm local time.

Rapper Logic, DJ Steve Aoki, Korean female rapper CL, and hip hop super-duo Run the Jewels will headline the event. Additional performers include Canadian electronic music producer Deadmau5, Belgian electronic music producer Apashe, Persian trap music artist Asadi, DJ Equal, rapper K.Flay, Danish singer MØ, Canadian record producer Murda Beatz, electronic music producer PLS&TY, Los Angeles producer and Young Art label boss Tokimonsta, and singer Royal and the Serpent.

Sound Money Fest’s official line-up.

Sound Money Fest’s official line-up.

Festival tickets are included in the General Admission passes to Bitcoin 2022 but can alternatively be purchased separately on the music festival’s website. Tickets for SMF start at $110 and GA passes to Bitcoin 2022 are available for $799 for the entire conference and festival. Open-source Bitcoin contributors and students might be eligible to get free or subsidized tickets to the conference.

“This conference is going to capture the world’s attention,” BTC Media CEO David Bailey said. “Let’s show them what freedom, sovereignty, and prosperity really mean. Get your tickets today, and we’ll see you in Miami.”

Bitcoin 2022 is this year’s edition of the world’s biggest and most prominent Bitcoin conference, which last year attracted over 12,000 people to Miami. Organizers anticipate that number to increase nearly three-fold as this year’s event brings more stages and speakers. The four-day event will feature an industry day, when Bitcoin converges with legacy finance and energy infrastructure; two general conference days; and culminate in the Sound Money Fest music festival. The event will also feature an Open Source stage, dedicated to exploring important developments in the Bitcoin ecosystem and the projects shaping it.

Confirmed speakers to Bitcoin 2022 include Strike CEO Jack Mallers, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, “The Bitcoin Standard” author Saifedean Ammous, Lightning Labs CEO Elizabeth Stark, Human Rights Foundation CIO Alex Gladstein, Bitcoin and privacy advocate Odell, Spiral lead Steve Lee, among others.

Bitcoin 2022 is a subsidiary of BTC Media, which also owns and operates Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin 2022 Announces Logic, Initial Lineup For “Sound Money Fest” Music Festival
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 Announces Logic, Initial Lineup For “Sound Money Fest” Music Festival

Nov 5, 2021
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Industry Events

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele To Speak At Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Nov 22, 2021
Bitcoin 2022, to be held in Miami from April 6 to April 9, is looking for volunteers to take a hands-on role in building the biggest event in Bitcoin history.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 And Sound Money Fest Invite Volunteers To Build The Biggest Event In Bitcoin History

Dec 27, 2021
Promoted: The biggest event in Bitcoin history, Bitcoin 2022, is supporting Bitcoin's open-source community with a $1 million ticket giveaway.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 Offers $1 Million In Free Tickets To Open-Source Contributors

Oct 26, 2021
B22-BM-articleThumb
Business

Bitcoin 2022 Attendees To Receive A Bitcoin Hardware Wallet From Arculus

Dec 15, 2021
Adoption & community - DJ Who “Turned Down Wall St.” Is On a Quest to Decentralize Music Festivals
Business

DJ Who “Turned Down Wall St.” Is On a Quest to Decentralize Music Festivals

Aug 8, 2018
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

Jan 12, 2022
News
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Markets

Discussing The Macroeconomic Trends Impacting Bitcoin In 2021 And 2022

Jan 7, 2022
News
The biggest Bitcoin event in history is offering exclusive perks, concierge service, indoor lounge access and more through its Whale Pass.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass Offers Premium Attendee Experience At Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

Oct 19, 2021
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Business

Bitcoin Rewards Platform Satsback v2 Launches

Jan 12, 2022
News
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Arkansas Will Pay You $10K In Bitcoin To Move There

20 hours ago
News
With YouTube poised to penalize a broad array of videos, content creators can use these five steps to monetize their work with bitcoin.
Business

YouTube Bans Bitcoin Magazine’s 60K Follower Channel

Jan 11, 2022
News
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Apartment Bought In Mexico For 5.78 Bitcoin

Jan 13, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Luxor Launches Bitcoin ASIC Trading Desk

Jan 11, 2022
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News