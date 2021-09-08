September 8, 2021
Making Bitcoin Successful In El Salvador

Making Bitcoin Successful In El Salvador

Jose Lemus, the founder of IBEX Mercado, talks about the exciting developments in the El Salvadorian Bitcoin space.
Author:
Publish date:
Jose Lemus, the founder of IBEX Mercado, talks about the exciting developments in the El Salvadorian Bitcoin space.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles sat down with Jose Lemus, the founder of IBEX Mercado, to talk about the exciting developments in the El Salvadorian Bitcoin space. 

At the time of this recording, bitcoin was about to be announced as legal tender in the country, and so by the time you listen to this conversation, that will be official! While this is exciting news for El Salvador, its people and future, there is still some way to go before Bitcoin and the Lightning Network will be able to truly spread in the country and impact its economy on a massive scale. 

Lemus shared some of his insider perspectives on the El Salvadorian situation and talked about some of the potential hurdles, Bitcoin's scalability, the vision for IBEX and the following months following the big announcement about bitcoin becoming legal tender. 

“Once you start putting a little bit of money into something, you start really learning about it," Lemus said. "We learned more. The more we learned about Bitcoin, the more we felt it's a critical technology for us to have.” 

Lemus is dedicated and passionate about the spread of this technology and his long-term perspective and big picture mentality are hugely inspiring.

“Everything is going to go digital," he said. "Money is going to go digital. I would argue it already is.”

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin Beach And The El Salvador Bitcoin Law

Fed Watch
Markets

An In-Depth Review Of El Salvador

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

GZR_-_El_Salvador_101_Webinar
Sponsored Story

El Salvador Makes History With Bitcoin As Legal Tender, Are You Ready To Be A Part Of History, Too?

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Mass Bitcoin Adoption In Latin America

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

efbb30a8-c3b9-4871-996f-2beb0a6ec75a-new project-3-3
Business

The Inspiring Initiative In El Salvador: Bitcoin Smiles

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Take El Salvador Into The Future

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Culture

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

adopting_bitcoin_2021_social_profile
Business

Bitcoin And Lightning Network Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Culture

Mario Gomez Lozada On El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law