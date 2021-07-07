The Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Planned Rollout

After much anticipation, the Wasabi Wallet team unveils the planned rollout for Wasabi Wallet 2.0.

Wasabi Wallet 2.0, a highly anticipated update to the Bitcoin privacy wallet, is set to rollout in the next 5 to 14 weeks, according to a blog post sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The post also laid out a detailed rollout plan that dictates this time estimation, and is defined by a set of milestones that must be reached in order to be released.

“We've created three milestones before Wasabi Wallet 2.0 is released in its complete and final version:

Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Preview will contain a minimal subset of features, only the most fundamental ones. This milestone aims to have a rudimentary version of the software released so as to start testing and fix all the initial bugs. This should only be used on the Bitcoin Testnet network.

Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Release Candidate will include all features and will be available to the public for reviewing and testing. We will work on this version until the quality of the software is sufficient.

Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Final Release (Series) will be the first version of the 2.0 series.”

Wasabi, a free and open source wallet, utilizes CoinJoin mixing to enhance user privacy and obscure transactions. This privacy centered focus is expanded upon in the coming release: “We are aiming to offer privacy for everyone and to make privacy the default.”

The update will also include a full replacement of the user interface, “which will be much more intuitive,” according to the release.

In addition to the milestones and time estimation, the release also contained a video demonstration of the updated UI, and a discussion of current progress.

Wasabi Wallet has also published the research paper for the WabiSabi CoinJoin protocol, which you can find here.

In a previous announcement of the update, Wasabi Wallet stated, “Wasabi 2.0 is a next-generation Bitcoin privacy wallet that will finally bring confidentiality within reach of any Bitcoin users, not just the technically inclined. Wasabi 2.0 may be Bitcoin’s last stand in the fight for becoming ‘good money.’”