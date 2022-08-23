Skip to main content
Over Half Of Indian Bitcoin, Crypto Investors Say It Is The Future Of Finance: Survey
News

Over Half Of Indian Bitcoin, Crypto Investors Say It Is The Future Of Finance: Survey

KuCoin’s Into The Cryptoverse survey showcases Indian adoption of bitcoin and crypto with 56% of respondents saying the asset class is the future of finance.

KuCoin’s Into The Cryptoverse survey showcases Indian adoption of bitcoin and crypto with 56% of respondents saying the asset class is the future of finance.

  • KuCoin released a survey detailing bitcoin and crypto adoption in India.
  • 56% of surveyed investors believe bitcoin and crypto are the future of finance.
  • India’s investor class is becoming increasingly younger with time.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin published a survey titled “Into The Cryptoverse” showcasing the rising bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption in India, per a blog post from the company.

Over 115 million investors aged 18 to 60, or 15% of India’s population, reported they currently hold or have traded bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies within the past six months. Another 10% of Indian adults were labeled “crypto-curious”, as they intend to begin investing in the ecosystem sometime within the next six months.

While over half of the investors surveyed plan to increase their holdings within the next six months, 41% of respondents stated they were unsure which cryptocurrencies to invest in. Similarly, 37% of respondents struggle with risk-management and 21% aren’t even sure how the assets work.

Therefore, even though there is a large amount of investor interest in India, there are still many informational hurdles hindering wider adoption. Furthermore, 33% of respondents cited government intervention as a concern when deciding if they wanted to invest.

Additionally, 26% of respondents expressed concern about being hacked while another 23% noted worries regarding the loss of funds due to security incidents.

Anxieties paired with the government’s levying of a 30% tax on digital asset income are arguably not enough to deter the growing investor class of India. Indeed, 56% of surveyed investors believe that bitcoin and cryptocurrency are the future of finance while only 24% stated “hype” as the reason they entered the ecosystem.

In addition, Indian investors are growing younger as 39% of those surveyed were aged 18 to 30, which represented a 7% increase in that age group from the previous quarter.

In worldwide surveys on Facebook’s Libra, respondents have indicated overwhelming distrust of the digital currency.
Business

Survey: Companies Accepting Bitcoin, Crypto Have Positive Impact On Their Image

By Shawn Amick
News
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Markets

Federal Reserve Governor Says Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Is For “The Rest Of Us”

By Shawn Amick
News
FKr7POHWYAA161R
Markets

Russia Is Open To Bitcoin, Crypto For International Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Jack Dorsey's Block Bitcoin Initiatives - Blockchain Height
Business

Block Inc Survey Addresses Misconceptions About Bitcoin: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Over 30 percent of Chinese cryptocurrency investors think the bitcoin price will surpass $30,000 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.
Markets

Poll Finds Chinese Crypto Investors Bullish on BTC

By 8btc
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Central Bank of Singapore To Release Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Markets

Bank of England Governor Says Bitcoin Is Not Practical

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - California Accuses Bitcoin Foundation of Unlicensed Money Transmission
Markets

California Governor Signs Executive Order Encouraging Bitcoin And Crypto Businesses

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia Legalizing Bitcoin And Crypto Is A Matter of Time, Says Minister of Industry And Trade

By Shawn Amick
News
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit plans to institute direct regulations on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Markets

Pro-Bitcoin And Crypto Politician Yoon Suk-yeol Elected To Be Next President Of South Korea

By Shawn Amick
News
Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Markets

India Sees Massive Bitcoin Transaction Increase Fueled By New Generation

By Shawn Amick
News
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Sponsored Story

BitMEX Announces New Spot Bitcoin And Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Business

Philippine Central Bank Halts Bitcoin, Crypto Service Provider Approvals For Three Years

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Not Selling Its Bitcoin, Says New CFO

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Keeps Its Options Open on Bitcoin
Markets

Bill Gates Doesn’t Invest In Bitcoin, Says It Does Not Add To Society

By Shawn Amick
News