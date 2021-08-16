Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

There is a lot of noise about the legitimacy of the stablecoin Tether (USDT), with claims of “pumping the price of bitcoin” being made.
Author:
Publish date:
There is a lot of noise about the legitimacy of the stablecoin Tether (USDT), with claims of “pumping the price of bitcoin” being made.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

There has been a lot of noise made in recent weeks, months and years about the impact of stablecoins on the bitcoin (and more broadly, the crypto) market. In aggregate, the total global supply of stablecoins continues to grow and make new highs, with a current tally of $110 billion in circulating supply at the time of writing. 

pasted image 0

In particular, a lot of noise has been generated on the legitimacy of the stablecoin Tether (USDT), with claims of fractional reserve or “pumping the price of bitcoin” having been made. The circulating supply of USDT is $62.9 billion at the time of writing.

unnamed

On August 6, Tether made their reserves audit from June 30 public, in which they broke down the asset allocation and the maturity of the commercial paper held by the stablecoin issuer. This was a very notable step taken by Tether to increase transparency on the largest stablecoin in the crypto market.

Tether Reserves Asset Breakdown

Tether Reserves Asset Breakdown

Tether Reserves Commercial Paper And Certificates Of Deposit

Tether Reserves Commercial Paper And Certificates Of Deposit

With Tether increasing the transparency and the legitimacy of the market’s leading stablecoin, an interesting trend has emerged in the stablecoin and bitcoin markets.

Read More

Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

This Buy Indicator Shows The Bitcoin Price Is Ready To Explode

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Markets

Miners Are Thriving Despite The Bitcoin Price Action

The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surges On Massive Short Squeeze

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Miner Capitulation Is Putting Pressure On The Bitcoin Price

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

The Growing Financialization Of Bitcoin

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Make Or Break For The Bitcoin Price Stock-To-Flow Model

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

$30,000 Bitcoin Price Breached As Sell Off Continues

Investing - Clearing Up Misconceptions: This Is How Tether Should (and Does) Work
Markets

Clearing Up Misconceptions: This Is How Tether Should (and Does) Work

bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Market Analysis Demonstrates Bitcoin Price Is Nowhere Near Top Of Run

Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Examining Structural Changes To The Bitcoin Derivatives Market

FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Consolidation Continues

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Markets

Bitcoin Sees Minor Selloff Following Senate Rejection Of Crypto Amendment

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Markets

Following Misguided Elon Musk Tweet, Bitcoin Price Dips

Digital assets - As Tether’s Peg Slips
Business

As Tether’s Peg Slips, Bitcoin Price Is Distorted Across Market

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

The Fallacy Of Taper Talk