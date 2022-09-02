Skip to main content
Bitcoin’s Rising Difficulty Squeezes Miner Profitability
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Bitcoin’s Rising Difficulty Squeezes Miner Profitability

After a major difficulty adjustment rise, hash price heads for new lows as miners’ profitability gets squeezed.

After a major difficulty adjustment rise, hash price heads for new lows as miners’ profitability gets squeezed.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Bitcoin’s latest difficulty adjustment came in at 9.26% earlier today, its second largest increase this year behind 9.32% back in January. As per usual, the increase is a result of a surge in hash rate over the last two weeks driving faster block production times. Now both hash rate and difficulty sit just below all-time high values. Hash rate is up 10.27% over the last 30 days.

What looks to be the driving forces behind the hash rate increases over the last of couple weeks are a few factors: larger public miners are getting more rigs plugged in which are in alignment with their 2022 expansion plans; we’re getting past the hotter summer months, especially in Texas where miners were temporarily shutting down rigs per incentives from their purchase power agreements; price rallying to $25,000 will drive more hash online and less efficient rigs shift hands to more efficient, competitive operations. It’s difficult to quantify which is the most impactful force, but all seem to be playing a role in hash rate growth. 

After a major difficulty adjustment rise, hash price heads for new lows as miners’ profitability gets squeezed.

The Bitcoin mining difficulty increase is a result of a surge in hash rate over the last two weeks

After a major difficulty adjustment rise, hash price heads for new lows as miners’ profitability gets squeezed.

Multiple factors have likely been driving the Bitcoin hash rate in the last few weeks.

To see this level of rise in difficulty this quickly is a rare occasion and looks less sustainable than gradual rises in hash rate and difficulty we’ve seen in the past. If anything, the latest difficulty rise brings more pressures to miners’ profit margins at a time where we think bitcoin price has further to fall.

Hash price continues its fall from its golden period, down nearly 17% over the last 30 days. If the increase in hash rate is mostly driven by prefinanced expansion plans by major public miners, the hash rate increase isn't reflective of a sustained increase in hash rate coming online on the margin.

As you can see by the charts above, even a reversal in the short term doesn’t change the long-term trend of an ever-increasing hash rate and rising network difficulty.

After a major difficulty adjustment rise, hash price heads for new lows as miners’ profitability gets squeezed.

Hash price continues its fall from its golden period, down nearly 17% over the last 30 days.

We’ve previously highlighted some analysis from Arcane Research that showed major public miners' baseline bitcoin production cost (based solely on electricity prices) were around $6,000 to $10,000. You can read more on that research by clicking the above link or reading “Bitcoin Hash Rate Plummets 17% From All-Time High.” Although we haven’t performed this analysis ourselves or triangulated the data, there’s one estimate that points to an “all-in” bitcoin production cost across public miners to be closer to $27,600 in Q2 of this year. This cost would include general expenses, maintenance, payroll, interest expenses on outstanding loans and other costs outside of electricity.

Even assuming that estimate could be heavily overstated because we don’t have insight into the quality or methodology of the analysis, a bitcoin price hovering around $20,000 still puts major public miners on the ropes to achieve profitability on each bitcoin mined. 

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Markets

Is The Largest Difficulty Adjustment In Bitcoin’s History Incoming?

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Markets

Miners Are Thriving Despite The Bitcoin Price Action

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The debate over the resource cost of gold is critical in understanding the present-day fixation with Bitcoin’s energy costs.
Business

The Rising Cost Of Energy Impacts Bitcoin Mining Profitability

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

The Current State Of Public Bitcoin Mining

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider top photo.
Markets

The Performance Cycle Of Public Bitcoin Miners

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Hash Rate Plummets From All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate, Mining Difficulty Hit New All-Time Highs

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Ribbons As A Market Indicator

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity top photo.
Markets

Miner Stocks Outperforming Bitcoin Price In Short Term

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Markets

How North American Bitcoin Miners Are Benefitting From China's Ban

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Markets

What The Hash Rate Free Fall Means For The Bitcoin Market

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Technical - Is It Time to Take an Initiative to Decrease Bitcoin’s Block Size Seriously?
Markets

Bitcoin Has Hit A Historically-Slow Average Block Time

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Miner Capitulation Is Putting Pressure On The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Reviewing the difficulty changes in Bitcoin’s history demonstrates that the practice of mining is near-perfectly competitive and is becoming increasingly so top photo.
Technical

Three Bitcoin Mining Downward Difficulty Adjustments In A Row

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
After experiencing back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes, one Bitcoiner recognized the clearest way to prepare for an uncertain monetary future.
Markets

As Bitcoin Price Rally Breaks, What Can The Perpetual Futures Market Tell Us?

By Dylan LeClair and Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro