September 9, 2021
Miami Mayor Suarez Calls For Election Of A Bitcoin President After Joe Biden

Miami Mayor Suarez Calls For Election Of A Bitcoin President After Joe Biden

During Thursday’s Bitmain’s Digital Mining Conference Miami Mayor Francis Suarez concluded his speech by challenging the audience to “Go out there and elect the next President of the United States to be a pro Bitcoin president.”
Author:
Publish date:
During Thursday’s Bitmain’s Digital Mining Conference Miami Mayor Francis Suarez concluded his speech by challenging the audience to “Go out there and elect the next President of the United States to be a pro Bitcoin president.”

During Thursday’s Bitmain’s Digital Mining Conference Miami Mayor Francis Suarez concluded his speech by challenging the audience to “Go out there and elect the next President of the United States to be a pro Bitcoin president.”

A strong advocate of adopting innovation, Mayor Suarez has used Bitcoin to alter the public perception of Miami to give it the aura of something like a nascent Silicon Valley. During his speech Suarez talked about working for years to integrate Bitcoin into the Miami “way of life.”

“The city of Miami has been dubbed by many as the Bitcoin capital of the world,” he began.

Francis Suarez, son of the first Cuban born mayor of Miami, brings a non-partisan pragmatism to the Bitcoin community. Notably, Suarez made Miami the second government in the world, and the first in North America to host Satoshi’s White Paper on its government website. He has been working toward putting Bitcoin on the city’s balance sheet. Miami has seen massive job growth and innovation in the tech sector in the last year, partly as a result of his efforts.

Suarez’s goal is to make Miami the most innovative city in America. As his speech pointed out, governments can at times help facilitate such innovation, but in the case of Bitcoin and disruptive technologies which are hard or impossible to control, governments too often try to obstruct innovation.

“Governments are going to lose control of Bitcoin,” Suarez told the audience. “Control is not necessarily a bad thing for governments to lose,” he explained.

Suarez outlined three challenges for the attendees of the conference to ensure a pro-Bitcoin regulatory future. The first challenge was: “Learn ways to simplify what is going on and explain it to a lay person.” The second challenge was: “Learn how to message.” And the third challenge was: “Go out there and elect the next President of the United States to be a pro Bitcoin president.”

To date, Joe Biden has never spoken about Bitcoin explicitly in public. His administration is largely indifferent to, and appears to completely misunderstand what Bitcoin is. This becomes apparent when we examine how the Biden administration has failed to differentiate Bitcoin from other cryptocurrencies that are centralized, which betrays a general ignorance of any fundamental understanding of the currency.

What stances the Biden administration has taken on “crypto” and presumably Bitcoin as well seem to indicate that the administration misunderstands it to be used largely for tax evasion, which is a years-old blatant mischaracterization perpetuated by those who claim to believe Bitcoin is also used for money laundering and drug trafficking. Biden’s team has proposed to solve these illusory problems through the American Families Plan.

It is unclear who Mayor Suarez believes should replace Joe Biden as a pro Bitcoin president, although one could imagine Suarez himself or Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) as likely candidates. No such plans were laid out at the Bitmain conference, but one can hope the topic will be revisited at this year’s Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami. 

Combining an understanding of natural law and human nature, the creator of Bitcoin found a way to coordinate human actions to build a new economy.
Culture

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Says Bitcoin Is Crucial For Underserved Communities

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Pushes Miami Mayor To Buy Bitcoin

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Miami Mayor Wants To Entice Chinese Bitcoin Miners To Set Up Shop In Florida

According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Business

Mayor’s Proposal To Integrate Bitcoin Into Miami’s Operations Receives Approval

reuters_colombia_Duque_22nov19
Culture

Advisor To President Of Colombia Calls Bitcoin “Most Brilliant Piece of Software Ever”

More than 100 of our community members offered their U.S. Presidential Election hopes and predictions. How do they think Trump or Biden will affect Bitcoin?
Culture

Bitcoiners Weigh In On The U.S. Presidential Election

While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Business

NYC Mayoral Lead Wants City To Be Center For Bitcoin

E9cCfEbWEAMElyM (1)
Culture

President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches

“As a contested election deepens a crisis of legitimacy, Bitcoin presents an alternative to the existing system of governance.”
Culture

Bitcoin Responds To American Vote Of No Confidence In Electoral Politics

Representative Ted Budd has introduced a bill meant to reform the national tax code around cryptocurrency.
Business

Miami-Dade County Could Soon Let Residents Pay Taxes With Bitcoin

Screen Shot 2021-09-09 at 11.36.15
Culture

A Look At Local Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Culture

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

Bitmain’s new service, the World Digital Mining Map, will create a directory of cryptocurrency mining farms to help guide individual miners.
Sponsored Story

Miami's E11EVEN Nightclub Is Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

argentina
Culture

President of Argentina Open To Adopting Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 12.22.51
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Met With Small Protests