Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Fold App, Niantic To Launch New AR Bitcoin Earning Experience
Updated:
Original:

Fold App, Niantic To Launch New AR Bitcoin Earning Experience

Fold has partnered with the company behind Pokémon Go to deliver a new bitcoin rewards experience to its users.
Author:

Fold has partnered with the company behind Pokémon Go to deliver a new bitcoin rewards experience to its users.

  • Fold will offer a new AR bitcoin-seeking experience to its users in a partnership with Pokémon Go maker Niantic.
  • Fold users will be able to search for and collect real bitcoin prizes around them.
  • The AR experience will be progressively enabled in the Fold app, and users can sign up to be notified when it's live.

Bitcoin rewards and payments app Fold has partnered with Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, to launch an augmented reality (AR) bitcoin earning feature in the Fold app, according to a press release.

"This is the easiest, most fun way to get your first piece of bitcoin," said Fold CEO Will Reeves. "Anyone can use our app to earn bitcoin and other rewards by exploring the world around them. For us, it's always been important to make participating in the bitcoin economy easy for anyone, regardless of education or technical expertise."

The feature will enable Fold customers to search for and collect bitcoin prizes in the environment around them, similar to the experience provided by Niantic's viral Pokémon Go game. Instead of finding creatures, users will be able to gather real BTC rewards.

"Games always help us push the boundaries of technology and allow us to incubate some of our most audacious thinking, but we see incredible opportunity in multiple categories including payments," Meghan Hughes of Niantic said. "Working with Fold, which has always been at the forefront of making bitcoin accessible, is a perfect collaboration for Niantic and a great use case for augmented reality."

The feature is already live for a small number of Fold users, who can access the experience every day but for a limited time. The company will roll out the feature more broadly going forward, and Fold Visa debit cardholders will enjoy special rewards and features that increase their earnings in the AR experience.

21-Days-Ad1-Newsletter-1200x300-v3 copy

Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

Sep 1, 2021
foldapp
Business

Fold’s New Sats-Back Program Lets You Earn Bitcoin by Spending Bitcoin

Jul 31, 2019
Fold’s new app allows users to spend fiat via a credit debit card and earn bitcoin back on purchases with select retailers.
Technical

Fold Launches New App to Provide Sats Back for Fiat Purchases

Sep 25, 2019
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

Fold Opens Access To Sats-Back Debit Card, Announces $13 Million Series A

May 27, 2021
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Culture

Fold App Emerges From Beta, Adds Delta, Domino’s and Others for Sats-Back Rewards

Nov 25, 2019
LocalBitcoins
Business

Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Launches iOS App

Nov 12, 2021
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App To Add Bitcoin Taproot Support By December

Nov 16, 2021
Payments - This New Lightning Wallet Allows You to Receive Tips Without Running a Node
Business

Venmo Is Letting Users Convert Cash-Back To Bitcoin For Free

Aug 10, 2021
“Lightning in this context proves that it’s just as easy — if not easier — to spend satoshis at all the major retailers,” Fold CEO Will Reeves told Bitcoin Magazine.
Technical

Fold Now Lets You Buy Credit for Amazon, Whole Foods, Uber With Lightning

Jul 10, 2019
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

Latin America's Largest Company To Enable Bitcoin Investments Via Payments App

6 hours ago
With the potential of the Lightning Network and the growth of bitcoin rewards programs, the age of bitcoin-powered discounts may be here.
Business

Fintech Firm Upgrade Launches 1.5% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Jul 21, 2021
Radar Ion
Culture

RADAR, Continuing Push Into Bitcoin, Unveils Lightning App Store

Aug 27, 2019
Carrot, a platform designed for people to earn bitcoin rewards for supporting the projects and brands they love, has opened its waitlist.
Technical

Sats-Earning Platform Carrot Wants To Reward The World In Bitcoin

Oct 6, 2020
Mining - Blockstack Looks to Boost Decentralized App Usage Through New App Mining Program
Business

Blockstack Looks to Boost Decentralized App Usage Through New App Mining Program

Oct 23, 2018
7e414dc9f2ad2f2d5040c94b7ee3c854.jfif
Business

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Nov 2, 2021