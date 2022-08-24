Skip to main content
Risk Reverses As The Dollar Strengthens. The Bitcoin Price May Suffer
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Risk Reverses As The Dollar Strengthens. The Bitcoin Price May Suffer

As equity markets begin to teeter and volatility in the legacy system increases through deleveraging, it seems that more pain is imminent for the bitcoin price.

As equity markets begin to teeter and volatility in the legacy system increases through deleveraging, it seems that more pain is imminent for the bitcoin price.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

This article will cover legacy market dynamics and evaluate the current state of the “liquidity tide.” Bitcoin Magazine Pro readers are familiar with bitcoin and equity markets trading in tandem; we cover the relationship closely.

We also closely follow the volatility dynamics across asset classes, as the levels of historical and implied volatility in an asset class are very helpful for evaluating relative risk.

Before diving in, let’s revisit our current thesis on the state of global risk markets:

A large slowdown is amidst throughout the global economy, as short-sighted energy policy has worked to keep inflationary pressures elevated. Although equities and risk broadly have felt relief since the middle of June, we were and are of the belief that this is a bear market rally with further pain to be felt across risk.

Global markets opened risk-off at the open of Sunday night futures trading, and sold off further into the morning, as volatility jumped, and the dollar (as seen by the DXY) approaching multi-decade highs once again. 

As equity markets begin to teeter and volatility in the legacy system increases through deleveraging, it seems that more pain is imminent for the bitcoin price.

The dollar currency index is approaching multi-decade highs

Shown below is the month forward implied volatility for bitcoin, which can be thought of similar as the VIX. Whereas equities are currently trading with a 24% expected volatility for the next month (as expressed by VIX at 24), the options market for bitcoin implies 71% volatility for 1-month contracts.

As equity markets begin to teeter and volatility in the legacy system increases through deleveraging, it seems that more pain is imminent for the bitcoin price.

The implied volatility for bitcoin is determined by options contracts

Thus, bitcoin’s underperformance relative to equities throughout the bear market rally and subsequent draw down from its local high, is worrisome for bulls, and telling in general about demand for the asset at current market prices.

We are only being objective. Bitcoin has served as beta to equities to the upside and downside throughout 2022, but only barely rallied with the same fervor and upside volatility throughout this summer bounce as equities melted upward.

With this in mind, the interim result is telling of a lack of relative performance against global risk markets.

As rising yields and a strong dollar place increasing pressure on global equities, one should ask themselves what are the likely outcomes of further risk-off positioning in equities, and what is the likely response for the less liquid bitcoin market.

As equity markets begin to teeter over, and volatility in the legacy system increases through this deleveraging, we are increasingly confident in our belief that additional pain is the likely path before long in the bitcoin market, and opportunistic investors should in turn be ready with a cash allocation. 

Bitcoin denominated in shares of the S&P 500 is approaching its 2022 lows:

As equity markets begin to teeter and volatility in the legacy system increases through deleveraging, it seems that more pain is imminent for the bitcoin price.

Bitcoin denominated in shares of the S&P 500 approaching 2022 lows

Given the relative historical correlation between the two asset classes, the historical and implied volatility of the bitcoin market, and the likely path forward for the global economy, today’s price action reiterates our short/medium-term market outlook that the low for bitcoin is not yet in.

Over the short/medium term, a cash position is likely the asymmetric bet (in bitcoin terms).

Over the long-term, bitcoin remains completely mispriced as a neutral hard monetary asset purpose built for the digital age.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Continues To Drop With Seven Daily Red Candles

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish top photo.
Markets

Are Bitcoin Price And Equities Performance Correlated?

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators top photo.
Markets

LFG Bitcoin Reserves At Risk As UST Dollar Peg Collapses

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
As traditional financial risks grow and institutions like Wall Street crumble, every investor needs to consider bitcoin as portfolio insurance top photo.
Markets

Evaluating Bitcoin’s Risk-On Tendencies

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives top photo.
Markets

Fears Of Further Contagion In The Bitcoin Market

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

Growth Deceleration And The Dollar Wrecking Ball

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable top photo.
Markets

Economic Uncertainty Will Impact The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Consolidation Continues

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Stepping on a rake is a metaphor for making mistakes like shitcoiners and altcoiners make when not believing only in bitcoin top photo.
Business

The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

When Will The Bear Market End?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is fierce and poised against the world, not afraid to take on Wall Street Bulls who hate to see us on the moon top photo.
Markets

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings And The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Will Break $60,000, Continue Going Parabolic In 2021

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Air-Gapped Computers are more secure, better Header Images, and they fly through canyons high like the bitcoin price top photo.
Markets

Just How Big Is The Everything Bubble?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro