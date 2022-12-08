Skip to main content
Québec Utility Requests Reallocation Of Electricity Away From Bitcoin Miners
News

Québec Utility Requests Reallocation Of Electricity Away From Bitcoin Miners

Last month, the provincial energy regulator was asked to reallocate 270 megawatts that was set aside for cryptocurrency mining.

Last month, the provincial energy regulator was asked to reallocate 270 megawatts that was set aside for cryptocurrency mining.

The Québec government’s utility company, Hydro-Québec, has requested the reallocation of 270 megawatts of energy set aside for cryptocurrency mining, once again signaling another Canadian government entity’s desire to curtail or modify bitcoin mining in the country. As of December of 2021, Canada had 6.48% of global hash rate according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.

A Bitcoin Magazine article from 2021 details the various regulatory challenges in Canada, as well as the successful operations that continue to prosper in the country despite these. Recently, the Manitoba province’s government set an 18-month moratorium on new mining operations. In the past, Canada has experienced large influxes of miners seeking to take advantage of the abundance of power there.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, “Hydro-Québec charges the lowest rates for industrial power in North America, with average prices as of April 1 of 3.93 cents per kilowatt-hour… The average cost in North America is 8.22 cents, according to Hydro-Québec.”

The request is up for approval by Québec’s energy regulator, Régie de l’énergie du Québec, which is believed to be completed within the next few months. The move would not restrict power to existing firms within the province, but could impact future development and investment into the region.

Bitcoin miners’ ability to move their equipment does make it possible for operations to shift out of the region to more friendly locations such as Texas or Wyoming, which could become prime examples of the power of favorable regulation. This has been demonstrated before, most dramatically with the hash rate migration out of China after their bitcoin mining ban.

Mining - Cryptomining Applications Suspended in Quebec
Business

Cryptomining Applications Suspended in Quebec

By Nick Marinoff
Mining - Energy Company Hydro-Quebec Looks to Attract Bitcoin Miners
Business

Energy Company Hydro-Quebec Looks to Attract Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn Gordon
Mining - Canadian Province Offers Low-Cost Energy Incentives to Bitcoin Miners
Business

Canadian Province Offers Low-Cost Energy Incentives to Bitcoin Miners

By Jesse Willms
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner) top photo.
Legal

Kazakhstan Presses On With Restrictive Bitcoin Mining Regulation

By BtcCasey
News
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

Midwest Utility Mines Bitcoin To Balance Electricity Supply

By Namcios
Mining - Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses
Business

Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses

By Jesse Willms
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations in Québec

By Jesse Willms
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Culture

How Bitcoin Mining Strengthens Electricity Grids

By Mike Hobart
Opinion
Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country top photo.
Legal

Paraguay Legislature Fails To Pass Bill Regulating Bitcoin Mining

By BtcCasey
News
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Culture

The Energy System Benefits From Bitcoin Mining

By Alex Mann
Opinion
mining
Industry Events

The Financialization Of Bitcoin Mining

By BtcCasey
News
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Business

Building New Grids To Support Local Communities And Strengthen The Bitcoin Network

By Craig Deutsch
News
Bitcoin Miners are unique energy customers in that their usage on the electricity meter is high top photo.
Business

Five Factors Making Bitcoin Miners Unique Energy Consumers

By Jaran Mellerud
Opinion
Bitcoin miners, utilizing ASICs, are incentivized to find cheap power and often turn to renewable, green and sustainable energy sources. Top photo
Business

African Bitcoin Mining Firm Gridless Raises $2 Million In Funding Round Led By Stillmark, Block Inc.

By BtcCasey
News
Bitcoin is the best form of private property that we have, a digital cash bearer asset unlike homes real estate and other altcoin copies top photo.
Culture

Six Ways Bitcoin Mining Is Transforming Building Utilities For The Better

By Dan Luddy
Opinion