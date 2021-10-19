October 19, 2021
Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass Offers Premium Attendee Experience At Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass Offers Premium Attendee Experience At Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

The biggest Bitcoin event in history is offering exclusive perks, concierge service, indoor lounge access and more through its Whale Pass.
Author:

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin 2022.

Bitcoin 2021, held in Miami earlier this year, proved that there is massive appetite for an industry-focused conference and in-person celebration exclusively focused on Bitcoin. Building on that momentum, the team behind the event will be returning with Bitcoin 2022, to be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 6 to April 9, 2022.

In addition to more attendees, more business partners, more programming and more unique activations, Bitcoin 2022 will also be doubling down on what was one of the most popular offerings from this year: the Whale Pass.

Bitcoin 2022’s Whale Pass unlocks exclusive access to a wide variety of benefits across all four days of Bitcoin 2022, designed for the most convicted Bitcoiners who hope to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. It eliminates many of the challenges inherent in historic in-person events to allow holders to focus on networking, celebrating and crafting the exact experiences they want to have. Among other things, Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass holders will receive:

  • “Orange-glove” personalized and individual concierge service
  • Access to The Deep indoor lounge with food, beverage and exclusive programming
  • Access to the can’t-miss Whale Night celebration
  • A designated entrance and exit to the event venue with transportation from hotels
  • Access to VIP meeting rooms that can be reserved for private conversation
  • Golf-cart transportation between The Deep, venue rooftop and Pitch Day Stage
  • Access to reserved front-row seating at each venue stage

As many of those who acquired a Whale Pass to Bitcoin 2021 would attest — particularly as they celebrated sound money alongside Diplo at Whale Night — the Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass is the single best way to ensure that you catch all of the content, meet all of the people and make the most out of the biggest Bitcoin event ever held.

Get your Whale Pass for Bitcoin 2022 now.

The Bitcoin 2021 conference, in Miami on June 4 and 5, 2021, was the biggest Bitcoin event in history.
Industry Events

Catch Up On Bitcoin 2021, The Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

Jun 8, 2021
An auction for a lifetime VIP pass to history’s largest Bitcoin events, built as a Liquid-based NFT, will go live via NFTglee today.
Business

Bitcoin 2021 Offering “Golden Whale Pass” NFT Through NFTglee

May 24, 2021
Organizers of two fantastic Bitcoin conferences coming to El Salvador this quarter described their upcoming events.
Industry Events

Previewing The LABitConf And Adopting Bitcoin Events In El Salvador

Oct 5, 2021
Bitcoin 2021 Is Moving To Miami
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Highlights To Look Forward To

May 25, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Industry Events

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Agree To Discuss Bitcoin At "B Word" Event

Jun 25, 2021
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Industry Events

Max Keiser And Stacy Herbert To Host “F*ck Elon” Bitcoin Maximalist Event On July 8

Jun 21, 2021
Op-ed - Bitcoin At Porcfest
Industry Events

Bitcoin At Porcfest, Part 1: A Social Experiment

Jun 20, 2013
An auction for a lifetime VIP pass to history’s largest Bitcoin events, built as a Liquid-based NFT, will go live via NFTglee today.
Business

Justin Sun Buys “Golden Whale Pass” NFT Built On Liquid For 12.6 BTC

Jun 8, 2021
Privacy & security - Infographic: An Overview of Compromised Bitcoin Exchange Events
Culture

Infographic: An Overview of Compromised Bitcoin Exchange Events

May 24, 2019
Op-ed - Andreas M. Antonopoulos to keynote “Bitcoin and the Future of Payments” event at MaRS
Industry Events

Andreas M. Antonopoulos to keynote “Bitcoin and the Future of Payments” event at MaRS

Mar 5, 2015
Op-ed - What To Expect At The Bitcoin Conference
Industry Events

What To Expect At The Bitcoin Conference

May 14, 2013
6125083a9c400e200adc0743_pitch-day 3
Industry Events

Bitcoin Conference Pitch Day Builds The Next Generation Of BTC Startups

Sep 21, 2021
Recent FATF regulatory guidelines have paved the way for virgin bitcoin because they have no recorded transactional history.
Business

Op Ed: Will Regulations Put a Premium on Virgin Bitcoin?

Aug 13, 2019
Events - Bitcoin At Porcfest
Industry Events

Bitcoin At Porcfest, Part 0: Exploring Boston and New Hampshire

Jun 15, 2013
Op-ed - Jeffrey Tucker Attacks Pop Austrian Economics at Bitcoin Event
Industry Events

Jeffrey Tucker Attacks Pop Austrian Economics at Bitcoin Event

May 13, 2014