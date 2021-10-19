Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass Offers Premium Attendee Experience At Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin 2022.

Bitcoin 2021, held in Miami earlier this year, proved that there is massive appetite for an industry-focused conference and in-person celebration exclusively focused on Bitcoin. Building on that momentum, the team behind the event will be returning with Bitcoin 2022, to be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 6 to April 9, 2022.

In addition to more attendees, more business partners, more programming and more unique activations, Bitcoin 2022 will also be doubling down on what was one of the most popular offerings from this year: the Whale Pass.

Bitcoin 2022’s Whale Pass unlocks exclusive access to a wide variety of benefits across all four days of Bitcoin 2022, designed for the most convicted Bitcoiners who hope to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. It eliminates many of the challenges inherent in historic in-person events to allow holders to focus on networking, celebrating and crafting the exact experiences they want to have. Among other things, Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass holders will receive:

“Orange-glove” personalized and individual concierge service

Access to The Deep indoor lounge with food, beverage and exclusive programming

Access to the can’t-miss Whale Night celebration

A designated entrance and exit to the event venue with transportation from hotels

Access to VIP meeting rooms that can be reserved for private conversation

Golf-cart transportation between The Deep, venue rooftop and Pitch Day Stage

Access to reserved front-row seating at each venue stage

As many of those who acquired a Whale Pass to Bitcoin 2021 would attest — particularly as they celebrated sound money alongside Diplo at Whale Night — the Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass is the single best way to ensure that you catch all of the content, meet all of the people and make the most out of the biggest Bitcoin event ever held.

Get your Whale Pass for Bitcoin 2022 now.