Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Professor Craig Warmke joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss Bitcoin philosophy.
On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with a professor of philosophy at Northern Illinois University, Craig Warmke. Warmke is quite unique in academia because he has fallen deep down the Bitcoin rabbit hole. As a scholar in philosophy, ethics and human nature, Warmke is fascinated by Bitcoin's incentive structure and the implications of Bitcoin on society.

Warmke is saddened by the state of academia and lamented about the broken incentives around tenure that force academics to hyper-specialize rather than encouraging them to take more complete and holistic worldviews and studies. Warmke believes it is this hyper focus in academia that causes most academics to miss Bitcoin altogether.

Warmke is currently managing a research collective focused on the ethics and philosophy around Bitcoin called Resistance Money with two fellow Bitcoin philosophers, Andrew Bailey and Bradley Rettler. The three write papers to demystify why Bitcoin is good and they are working on a book titled “Resistance Money.”

Please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation with Professor Craig Warmke.

Follow Craig on Twitter @craigwarmke. Learn More about Resistance Money at https://www.resistance.money/.

