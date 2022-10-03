Skip to main content
Bitcoin Is A Green Energy Battery For Wasted Electricity
Opinion

Bitcoin Is A Green Energy Battery For Wasted Electricity

Bitcoin converts wasted energy into a different kind of battery for a more sustainable future. The battery of human time, effort and ingenuity: money.

Bitcoin converts wasted energy into a different kind of battery for a more sustainable future. The battery of human time, effort and ingenuity: money.

This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps.

In a prior article I discussed probability-based energy systems, how they can negatively impact the grid and how Bitcoin helps solve some of the problems associated with wind and solar power.

In this article, I would like to address the most frustrating critique that I hear all the time: Bitcoin is a waste of energy.

What Else Are You Going To Do With It?

The fact is Bitcoin doesn’t use that much energy. The big brains at Harvard estimate that the Bitcoin network only consumes about 0.55% of global electricity production. Comparatively, it is estimated that 6-10% of electricity production is lost in transmission and distribution alone.

If Bitcoin used an order of magnitude more energy, it still wouldn’t be an issue. What most people don’t understand is that if you don’t use energy, you lose it, so what the hell are you going to do with it all anyways?

Actual batteries? Good luck with that. California plans to achieve carbon-neutral goals through extensive use of industrial-scale battery usage. This plan directly conflicts with its own goals, necessitating the mining of millions of tons of raw materials in order to produce said batteries. Furthermore, the goal only allows them to power about a million homes for four hours. To achieve their goal, it would require a battery capacity that exceeds current global capacity by five times. That’s a lot of batteries.

The fact is that currently, there is no good way to store the enormous amount of power that goes unused every day. That is, until Bitcoin and bitcoin mining came around.

Bitcoin Is The Battery

Energy production is an expensive and complicated business. Energy producers must maintain enough capacity to service not only the most energy-intensive days of the year, but also enough capacity to allow for expected population growth over long timespans. This means that on most days, most companies are operating well below capacity.

Bitcoin mining allows electric service providers to monetize all of their unused capacity, only releasing the electricity to the grid that is needed to satisfy demand on any given day. This allows companies to slow or stop the pace of rate increases. It helps companies to help those who can least afford a larger energy bill.

Companies don’t even have to hold onto bitcoin. The market is liquid; by mining and immediately selling the coins, they can achieve their revenue goals, help secure the network and help those in lower income brackets buffer their monthly budgets. It even adds to a wider distribution of mined coins because large miners will no longer be sole-purpose mining companies or de facto bitcoin ETFs.

With more cash on the balance sheets, grid operators can also put more money into maintenance and development, making the grid more resilient, and dare I say, sustainable, for future generations.

So for those who say Bitcoin uses a lot of energy, who cares? It uses a lot less than we waste every day. I say they should stop wasting energy and money though leaving capacity idle. Convert the energy into a different kind of battery for a more sustainable future. The battery of human time, effort and ingenuity: money.

Through using bitcoin mining as a sponge for excess and unused capacity, we can help those who need it the most and we can help a future of abundant and reliable electricity for all.

This is a guest post by Mickey Koss. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin and Fossil Fuels are the opposite of altcoins and renewables like wind solar and hydro energy top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Helps Us Overcome Probability-Based Energy Systems

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin’s Energy Use is a Feature Not a Bug

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Culture

How Bitcoin Mining Strengthens Electricity Grids

By Mike Hobart
Opinion
Bitcoin is time traveling money that goes through portals and transcends space top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Time Traveling Energy

By Michael Dunworth
Opinion
Bitcoin mining and ASIC fees and revenue are low, but what does this mean for business and economics top photo.
Business

Who Says Bitcoin Mining Needs To Be Profitable?

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Ultimate Representation Of Energy

By Freedom Money
Opinion
Asics are a green and environmentally friendly way to mine bitcoin, as all bitcoin mining is top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin Miners are unique energy customers in that their usage on the electricity meter is high top photo.
Business

Five Factors Making Bitcoin Miners Unique Energy Consumers

By Jaran Mellerud
Opinion
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

The World Of Tomorrow: Seven Trends In Bitcoin Mining And Energy

By Ruda Pellini
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Culture

Discussing The Bitcoin Energy Revolution

By Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green top photo.
Culture

It Is Time To Turn The Tables On The Bitcoin Environmental Debate

By Marie Poteriaieva
Opinion
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips top photo.
Culture

Being A Bitcoiner Is A Leadership Role

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is Not Dirty: It Is Radically Green

By Nima Tabatabai
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well top photo.
Culture

The Energy System Benefits From Bitcoin Mining

By Alex Mann
Opinion
The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Canaan Announces New ASIC Miner Along With Company Standards For Green Bitcoin Mining

By Craig Deutsch
News