Oil And Gas Giant Shell Signs Two-Year Sponsorship With Bitcoin Magazine

Shell (NYSE: SHEL), one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, has signed a two-year partnership with Bitcoin Magazine to sponsor the 2023 and 2024 Bitcoin Conferences.

Representatives from Shell will speak on the mining stage about improving the energy costs of bitcoin mining using the company’s own lubricant and cooling solutions.

“Shell Lubricants is committed to providing customers with carbon reduction alternatives and one of the most important benefits of immersion cooling fluid is sustainability and renewable energy,” said Darin Gonzalez, U.S. immersion cooling lead at Shell Lubricants.

Gonzalez went on to explain that “As part of an integrated energy solution, Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X is designed to reduce energy costs and emissions through its high cooling efficiency, flow behavior, and excellent thermodynamic properties.”

Shell announced last August that it would be expanding into immersion cooling solutions to fuel its data centers. In the release, Shell explained that data centers, such as those used to mine bitcoin, account for 1% of global energy consumption, of which one-third of that comes from cooling solutions.

“Having an energy giant like Shell enter the Bitcoin mining space is a big win for Bitcoin,” says David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine. “The trend of companies realizing Bitcoin's impact on their business will only grow. Shell is just one of the many big-name companies you will see implement a bitcoin strategy in the next few years, and we’re confident they will be welcomed with open arms at the Bitcoin Conference.”

Currently, general admission tickets for the Bitcoin Conference, organized by Bitcoin Magazine, are going for $499 while industry passes are $1,399, and Whale VIP passes are $6,499 when paid in bitcoin. For updates on the conference, including price changes and upcoming speakers, be sure to follow the Bitcoin Conference Twitter.

The Bitcoin Conference is a subsidiary of BTC Inc, alongside Bitcoin Magazine.