September 29, 2021
Amber To Launch In 44 States Across The U.S.
Publish date:

Amber To Launch In 44 States Across The U.S.

Australian-based bitcoin exchange Amber is set for its U.S. launch in 44 states via a public beta release.
Author:
Australian-based bitcoin exchange Amber is set for its U.S. launch in 44 states via a public beta release.

Amber, the Australian-based Bitcoin accumulation app that has spawned an entire generation of Dollar Cost Average (DCA) products around the world, has announced its launch in the United States, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“We decided to get the app rolled out in stages, so the first few releases in the US won’t have all the functionality we have back home in Australia, but it’s a start,” said Amber CEO and Founder Aleks Svetski. “We want to get the product in people’s hands so we can better prioritize what people want to see us build next.”

The app is currently in private beta for both iOS and Android, with plans to move to a public beta this upcoming October. Customers will have access to Amber Basic and also the option of their premium service, Amber Black, which offers users to stack as much bitcoin as they want with no fees. The app will be live across 44 states once the beta goes public.

Following the U.S. launch, the company is aiming to expand in the emerging markets in Latin and South America. The vision Amber has for the app is to become an all in one “super app” where users can have access to purchasing power in the form of fiat, earn bitcoin and shop inside the app, all without ever having to sell their bitcoin.

Svetski explained: “Bitcoin companies are not just the future of finance, but the future of freedom technology. Just like Bitcoin ‘breaks all the models,’ Bitcoin businesses will break all the legacy businesses across verticals as diverse as social networking, investing, saving, communications, gaming, commerce, transport and you name it.”

Amber boasts investors such as Fulgur Ventures, Morgan Creek Digital and a major Australian university. They recently closed more funding from lead investor Fundamental Labs and are launching a short campaign on BnkToTheFuture this week that will let people invest in the company and get exposure to its upside.

You can find Amber on Twitter: @TheAmberApp

You can also find out more about their BnkToTheFuture campaign at:

https://app.bnktothefuture.com/pitches/amber

europe
Business

BTC-Only Exchange Bitcoin Reserve Launches Across Europe

Jun 22, 2021
Regulation - Huobi Resumes Operations in Japan as a Fully Regulated Exchange
Business

bitFlyer Bridges Global Markets By Opening U.S. Access To Japanese Yen Pair For Bitcoin

Jun 3, 2021
North America
Business

These U.S. States Want Your Bitcoin Mining Business

Jun 15, 2021
Project_-_Sketch_1_78_copy_7
Business

Binance to Block All U.S. Users, Launch Regulation-Compliant Spinoff Site

Jun 14, 2019
trade_promo
Business

$18 Billion Investment Firm Launches App Allowing Tax-Free Bitcoin Investing

Aug 12, 2021
Regulation - B2C2 Gets Go-Ahead from U.K. Regulators to List Bitcoin Derivative
Business

Luno Forced To Remove Bitcoin Ads In U.K.

May 26, 2021
Very_Black_screen (1)
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Opens Bureau In Ukraine

Sep 23, 2021
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States

Apr 26, 2019
E8ENZsmUYAA9LA-.jfif
Business

Market Disruptors To Run First Bitcoin Radio Show In The U.S.

Aug 6, 2021
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Culture

How To Make A Profit In Bitcoin Easily

Apr 23, 2021
efbb30a8-c3b9-4871-996f-2beb0a6ec75a-new project-3-3
Business

The Inspiring Initiative In El Salvador: Bitcoin Smiles

Aug 17, 2021
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Nashville Contracting Company Encourages Clients To Pay In Bitcoin Due To Inflation

Jul 8, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

U.S. Secretary of State Wants to Subject Cryptocurrencies to Existing Regulations

Aug 21, 2019
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

In First For Commercial Bank, Blue Ridge ATMs Are Now Selling Bitcoin

Feb 10, 2021
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

Sep 1, 2021