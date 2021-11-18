Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Building The Ultimate Bitcoin Mobile Wallet

The CEO of Hexa Wallet discusses his vision for building the ultimate Bitcoin mobile wallet.
In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles was joined by Anant Tapadia, the founder and CEO of Hexa Wallet.

Hexa Wallet is a non-custodial Bitcoin ecosystem that allows you to purchase, spend and save bitcoin with ease. It has a ton of useful features, including seedless backups, multiple accounts within the same wallet, a friends and family social layer, non-custodial buys, multisig and much more.

“The wallet is the face of Bitcoin,” Tapadia said. “For a normal user, a newcoiner or a precoiner, the wallet is the touchpoint for the blockchain. So, that is a space that still has a lot of opportunities, and where we are trying to make our mark, and make sure that a lot more people do self custody, rather than just leave it at Coinbase.”

Tapadia has big ambitions for the future of Hexa, with plans to integrate the Lightning Network, joint accounts, Taproot support, as well as Tor and coin control.

“Our main goal is to have a spending account, powered by Lightning,” Tapadia said. “If you have a single balance, it should not matter to the user whether they are using the Lightning Network or base chain.”

Enjoy this discussion with Tapadia as he described his experience and journey trying to build the ideal bitcoin mobile wallet. 

